Listing the 3 players with the most three-point field goals made in the 2022 NBA playoffs

The NBA is driven by three-pointers at this stage. The four teams that are still competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy are among the top 10 in threes made per game in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

This season, Stephen Curry became the first player in the history of the NBA playoffs to reach 500 three-point field goals made in the postseason. Five of the six players at the top of this historical list are active players.

The three-point line seems vital in today's game, or at least that's the style implemented by most teams at the moment. Still, lots of games are decided elsewhere on the court, such as the paint, whether through points or rebounding efforts.

Teams also shoot a huge number of three-pointers regardless of the efficiency shown in that specific game. They often run into big trouble by continuing to force long-range shots that aren't falling at all.

Top 3 players with most three-point field goals made in the 2022 NBA playoffs so far

Regardless, most of today's superstars in the NBA can manage to make a good number of three-pointers per game. Many specialists have mastered the art of shooting three-pointers under pressure.

On this list, we will take a look at the three players with the most three-pointers made in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the moment.

#3 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are looking to play in the NBA Finals for the sixth time since 2015. However, the Dallas Mavericks will definitely be a tall task in the 2022 Western Conference finals.

For the Dubs to compete for a fourth title since 2015, they need Stephen Curry to play at his greatest level. The competition is definitely fierce, and the Warriors didn't look dominant against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies in the second round.

Still, Curry's shooting remains great. He is tied for second place among players with the most three-pointers made in the 2022 postseason, with 42 makes in 117 attempts (35.9%).

#2 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson will definitely be essential to the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning it all, and the three-time champion has done his part on offense so far.

Thompson is tied for second place in the 2022 NBA playoffs in terms of three-pointers made. He had a big game to close out the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round.

Thompson has made 42 three-pointers so far and has attempted 103 in the postseason, converting 40.8%.

#1 Desmond Bane

Head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies' 2021-22 season ended in the second round at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. The team also struggled with health, as Ja Morant found himself off the court for the final part of the series.

Desmond Bane was another player who seemed to struggle with physical issues. However, he still left his mark in the 2022 NBA playoffs, leading the table of players with the most threes made in the postseason, with 43.

Bane, who shot 43.6% from the three-point line in the regular season, attempted only 88 threes in 12 postseason games. This means he shot an outstanding 48.9% from beyond the arc.

He averaged 18.8 points per game in the 2022 NBA playoffs and made 47.8% of his field goals, along with 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Bane's numbers were similar in the regular season, with an average of 18.2 points per game and a shooting split of 46/43/90.

