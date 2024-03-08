“Little b*tch boy”: Marcus Jordan's backstage commentary stint backing Larsa Pippen erupts RHOM fans

Things continue to heat up for Larsa Pippen and her co-stars on Peacock's "Real Housewives of Miami," with some controversial comments made by Marcus Jordan in part 3 of the reunion episode. During the episode, Guerdy Abraira took her frustration out on Scottie Pippen's ex-wife for revealing details about her breast cancer diagnosis to the co-stars.

As tensions flared up for the stars of one of the most popular reality TV shows, Jordan was seen getting riled up backstage as some of the cast members had strong comments for Larsa Pippen. It was Marcus being a protector of Larsa and wanting to be in the same location as her to defend her.

However, numerous "Real Housewives of Miami" fans were not too fond of what they saw from Michael Jordan's son. They immediately shared their reactions on X.

"I never expected Marcus Jordan to be a little b*tch boy."

The comments continued, with more and more fans lining up to say their piece:

It was not a good look for Marcus Jordan, who already received numerous criticisms about his comment regarding cast members of the show being incapable of "doing the dishes in our house." Fans even went on to say that his recent comments are tarnishing the reputation his father carefully built over the years.

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira wants an apology from Marcus Jordan

Speaking on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Guerdy Abraira made it clear that she didn't appreciate what Michael Jordan's son said backstage during the reunion episode.

"It was not a nice thing to say, obviously, and I think an apology would be in order in the future."

It's already a given that Marcus does not take too kindly to harsh comments directed at Larsa Pippen. Be that as it may, certain things were said that probably shouldn't have been and it remains to be seen if Marcus Jordan will issue an apology to Guerdy Abraira.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen continue to work things out together

Speaking with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen was honest about where things stand with Marcus. Despite previous reports of the two unfollowing each other on their socials after a supposed breakup, the two were seen hanging out together in a Miami club.

"We're trying to work things out," Pippen said. "We spent some time apart and I feel like we both realize we do want to work on our relationship. We do want to be together."

Things are complicated as of now, but the two remain confident that they can make their relationship work. Communication is key when it comes to a bond shared, considering that the couple has never taken into consideration what others have to say about their relationship.