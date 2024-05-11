"Little different than Michael Jordan": Humble Anthony Edwards shuts down MJ comparison as he aims to blaze his own trail

Anthony Edwards’ comparison with Michael Jordan has peaked in this playoffs. While many saw the Minnesota Timberwolves star as a blend of Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade, Edwards wants to step away from these narratives and carve his path in the NBA.

The 22-year-old Timberwolves star sat down with Malike Andrews for a one-on-one interview. Alluding to the picking-up comparison with Jordan, Edwards said that he wanted the comparison to stop altogether. However, while Edwards is humbled by his comparison with the ‘greatest of all time’, he wants his own identity.

Edwards told Andrews that he wanted his own identity as the first of his kind rather than being called the ‘next Michael Jordan.’

“The first Anthony Edwards, not the next Michael Jordan. I want people to be like this Anthony Edwards kid, he got his own style. He maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan but I got a tray ball. I can shoot a three, so that makes me a little different than Michael Jordan,” Edwards told Malika Andrews.

While he is a fun and goofy person off the court, his transformation on the court is something the league hasn’t seen since Kobe Bryant. He is fierce and at such a young age, Edwards’ leadership on the court has become an unspoken truth.

The Timberwolves are yet to lose a game in the 2023-24 playoffs and are up 2-0 against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves swept the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in the first round and in just six games in the playoffs, they have emerged as title favorites.

Michael Jordan also sees similarity between his and Anthony Edwards’ game

The Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparison started earlier this season. From his insane elevation to dunking and perhaps wearing his wristband similar to the six-time NBA champion, Edwards’ persona has drawn close similarity with MJ.

Michael Jordan also agrees that there are similarities between his game and Anthony Edwards’. Earlier Stephen A. Smith claimed that the Chicago Bulls legend praised Edwards and had remarked that he was “special.”

"First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard said that he had a conversation with Jordan and the NBA who agreed with the similarities.

“I reached out to the G.O.A.T. today, Michael Jordan. Jordan said there are similarities in their games, and he agreed, so if Jordan says there are similarities, there are similarities,” said Broussard.

Any comparison to a great like Michael Jordan is perhaps the highest compliment that a player can get. However, Edwards claiming he wants to carve his path speaks a lot about his maturity.