"Little Henry slow": Shaquille O'Neal was in tears when Kenny Smith mocked Charles Barkley's grandson

Shaquille O'Neal has traditionally been the one to poke fun at Charles Barkley, regardless of the circumstance. However, in this instance, Shaq couldn't resist holding back his laughter as co-panelist Kenny Smith mocked Barkley's grandson on "Inside the NBA".

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's comedic banter has been a staple of their relationship, and they have provided entertainment to fans on TNT's "Inside the NBA" for quite some time.

However, in a recent instance, it was Kenny Smith who took center stage in mocking Barkley's grandson, Henry. When Ernie Johnson mentioned Henry on the show, Smith couldn't help but chuckle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While holding back his jokes after realizing who Henry was, Johnson had to remind the panelist not to go in on Chuck's grandson. But when Shaq instigated Smith to say it, he said:

"I WOULD'VE said - I would've said, if it wasn't no little Henry, like - Little Henry slow."

The panel started laughing quietly at first. Barkley stepped in to defend his grandson, albeit smiling himself.

"He's only like nine."

As Smith and Barkley continued their back and forth exchange, Johnson stirred things on. Meanwhile, O'Neal could be seen struggling to breathe because of his own laughter. Shaq eventually started coughing and tearing up as well.

Shaquille O'Neal recently seen partying in Mykonos

Shaquille O'Neal usually has a fairly busy schedule during the season. While working as a host on "Inside the NBA", O'Neal also features on other broadcasts and even has his own podcast.

While his work during the season is promising, it is evident that he looks forward to vacation. Although his several business ventures may also keep him busy, Shaq certainly knows how to party.

The big man was recently spotted at a party in Mykonos. While his work as DJ Diesel has taken him several places, including Lost Lands and Lollapalooza, this particular event saw him live it up with Ivana Knoll.

O'Neal seems to be having a great time in the offseason. That being said, fans will definitely look forward to Shaq being back on the panel in time for the new season.

Read: "During the day, I am Shaquille, and at night I am Shaq" - When Shaquille O'Neal made hilarious claim about having alter-egos

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)