"Lmaoooo Bron catching strays": Victor Wembanyama's teammates take on reading books has fans roasting LeBron James

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama’s routine of reading books before bedtime has fans taking to social media to roast NBA superstar LeBron James, who has been ridiculed at times for being spotted reading books before games.

In team information shared by the Bleacher Report on Instagram, it said the Spurs staff are advised not to call ‘Wemby’ after 9:30 p.m. as he tries to make it a point to read for an hour before hitting the sack.

Teammates Tre Jones and Julian Champaigne also attested to Wembanyama’s penchant for reading.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans immediately picked it up and shared their thoughts on it, with some finding a way to allude to photos of James reading pre-game but seemingly not getting past the first few pages.

Below are some of the fans’ reactions on Instagram:

Istillpoststreetart wrote: Lmaoooo Bron catching strays

Instagram reaction 1

Instagram reaction 2

Instagram reaction 3

Instagram reaction 4

Instagram reaction 5

Instagram reaction 6

Instagram reaction 7

Instagram reaction 8

Victor Wembanyama's love for reading started at an early age

Apart from playing basketball, San Antonio Spurs top overall pick Victor Wembanyama considers reading another one of his passions. He said his love for reading started at an early age and continues to this day as he builds a career in the NBA.

In a report that came out of the website Books of Brilliance, ‘Wemby’ described himself as a voracious reader who likes the fantasy genre, particularly those of Brandon Sanderson, and prefers print books over eBooks.

The 20-year-old French big man said of his beginnings as a book reader:

“I’m saying before elementary school, this is when I started reading books basically. I read a lot during my whole elementary school, but I read less and less in middle school, and then I started again in high school.”

He went on to share that now in the NBA, he finds more time to read with all the traveling, saying:

“What many people didn’t know was that he is also a book lover. I think I read even more than before, with all the traveling. I actually wondered how many books I have read.”

Among those who could attest to Victor Wembanyama’s penchant for reading books is teammate Julian Champagnie, who shared that their big man carries a book most of the time before games and reads on the bus.

But while he continues with his love for books, it has not stopped Victor Wembanyama from building a career in the NBA.

In the ongoing NBA season, he has been good for 20.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes for the Spurs (8-35). His team is currently struggling but he remains committed to helping the squad rebuild and later return to steady competitiveness.

The Spurs were playing the OKC Thunder at home on Wednesday.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!