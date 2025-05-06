"Lmfao bro fell down like a cartoon": NBA fans in disbelief as Aaron Gordon terrorizes Chet Holmgren with poster dunk

Aaron Gordon gave the Denver Nuggets a lift when the OKC Thunder threatened to run away in the first half of Game 1 on Monday. With Okloma leading 55-41 in the second quarter, Gordon posterized the 7-foot-1 Holmgren to stun the Thunder crowd. The high-flying forward completed the play by making the bonus free throw.

Fans promptly reacted to Gordon’s highlight dunk against Holmgren:

“Lmfao bro fell down like a cartoon”

One fan said:

“And they compare him to wemby”

Another fan added:

“Wemby woulda sent that to mars”

@Hbruhx continued:

“Baptized him omg”

@Goatman23_ commented:

“Flight bout to cancel that man till 2028”

The play happened after the Nuggets’ defensive stand forced the Thunder to miss. Nikola Jokic grabbed the ball and then whipped the pass to the streaking Christian Braun, who fed Aaron Gordon for the dunk.

Chet Holmgren seemed poised to block the shot, but Gordon muscled through his attempt to complete the slam. The mid-air contact sent Holmgren crashing to the floor as the Nuggets bench erupted in excitement. Gordon’s dunk ended OKC’s momentum and helped Denver cut the deficit to 60-50 at halftime.

Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmgren have given their respective team’s stars a lift

Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmgren could be the X-factors in the series between the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder. The Nuggets will lean on Gordon to provide scoring punch and play superb defense. Oklahoma will count on Holmgren to have the same impact on the Thunder as Gordon does for the Nuggets.

In the first half of Game 1, both gave their respective superstars a lift. Gordon ended the first half with seven points and seven rebounds. The Thunder’s 7-foot-1 forward contributed six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the frontrunners in the MVP race, headline the Thunder-Nuggets series. Jamal Murray and Jalen Williams play second fiddle in the showdown, while the Gordon-Holmgren tiff will likely play a crucial role in deciding the series.

Aaron Gordon’s dunk against Chet Holmgren in the second quarter stunned the Oklahoma crowd. Before the semi-final duel is over, Holmgren might get back at the bull-strong forward. How they play against each other will have a big impact on the series.

