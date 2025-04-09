"Lock that thug up" - NBA fans react to Zion Williamson's stalker allegedly egging his house and fighting with romantic rival

Zion Williamson has been making waves in the NBA this season, but his up-and-down play on the court isn't the only issue that the young star has been dealing with. According to the New York Post, Williamson's alleged stalker was arrested for home invasion after she broke into the Pelicans forward's home and assaulted a woman that he was seeing.

Zion Williamson's alleged stalker, Ahkeema Love, is also being accused of aggravated burglary and stalking. According to reports from the New York Post, Love also allegedly egged Williamson's home in New Orleans. Williamson is one of the more popular young players in the NBA, but the former Duke Blue Devil has been fighting against off-court distractions and injuries throughout his career.

NBA fans took to X to react to the news, and they shared their distaste and confusion about what has happened. Some other fans took things a step further, bringing up Moriah Mills, an adult film star who claimed to be in a relationship with Williamson back in 2023. Williamson hasn't spoken about her claims, chosing instead to focus on his play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Some NBA fans took to Williamson's defense, with one going as far as to suggest that Love should face jail time for stalking Williamson and confronting the woman in his house.

"Ayo this insane what Zion getting into," commented one fan.

"What are the chances she’s also build like moriah mills," said another.

"Zion..smh," wrote one fan, disappointed.

"NBA players have the WORST taste in women… I swear to God…" commented another.

"Ja with the Guns. Zion with the girls. RJ is just straight basketball," said another, bringing up the other top players in his draft class.

Zion Williamson has dealt with off-court distractions throughout his career

Zion Williamson is about to wrap up his fifth season in the NBA, but the former top overall pick has been haunted by bad publicity and harsh rumors since arriving in New Orleans. Williamson's romantic life, his injury history, and his inability to stay in shape have given critics ammo with which to critique him as he tries to find his way.

Williamson has shown flashes of dominance, earning an All-Star nods in 2021 and 2023, but he has yet to put together a full campaign for the Pelicans. Looking ahead, the pressure on Williamson to perform will be even more after the team traded away former All-Star Brandon Ingram as they look to pivot. Depending on where they fall in the draft, Zion Williamson will shoulder a heavy load.

While he carries the mantle of leader into next season, Williamson showed this season that he is capable of sustained success. Before suffering a season-ending back-bone contusion in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in March, Williamson had strung together nine straight games of at least 20 points. If he can put his off-court issues and injuries behind him, New Orleans' future is bright.

