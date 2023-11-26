"Locked in": Tyrese Haliburton super hyped for WWE Survivor Series 2023

By now, it's no secret that Tyrese Haliburton is one of the biggest WWE fans in the NBA today. He's made several appearances in wrestling events and even had the opportunity to participate in a press conference last October at Fastlane 2023. Aside from his cameos, Haliburton also has a history of making his presence felt in the WWE on social media by hyping up events or exchanging words with some of the superstars.

This time around, Tyrese Haliburton went on X to express his excitement for WWE Survivor Series 2023. It's understandable why Haliburton would be hyped up, considering the highly anticipated match of the year "War Games" is taking place in the event. Also, this year's Survivor Series marks the return of the legendary Randy Orton, which is something most wrestling fans have been looking forward to for a while now.

Here's what Haliburton tweeted on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Locked in #SurvivorSeries."

Expand Tweet

Looking back at the time Tyrese Haliburton interviewed WWE Faction Damage CTRL

On October 7, 2023, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his father attended WWE Fastlane, seated behind the commentary area, giving them noticeable screen time during the event. Haliburton received backstage access from WWE management, even participating in the post-event press conference as he posed a question to Bayley regarding WWE storylines.

Specifically, Haliburton noted Bayley's initial acceptance of a challenge on behalf of current WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, despite Sky's request to stay uninvolved.

For Haliburton, this involvement in a WWE segment likely brought a sense of joy. In November 2022, he attended WWE Smackdown in Indiana, enjoying backstage access for an interview about his experience and meeting various wrestling superstars. His passion for wrestling stems from his father and late uncle Gary, who watched wrestling events with him during his childhood. As a devoted fan, Haliburton often attends wrestling events whenever he can.

Looking at the schedule of the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton should be technically free to attend Survivor Series 2023, given the organization permits him. However, based on his social media accounts, he hasn't posted any stories of him in attendance. Either way, Haliburton's most recent tweet about him being "locked in" for the PLE is a clear indication that he's surely watching.