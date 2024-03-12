Logan Paul throws down gauntlet at LeBron James for WWE Summer Slam matchup in Cleveland

YouTuber Logan Paul, who also wrestles in WWE as part of his many ventures, announced that the WWE Summer Slam will come to Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, this year on his YouTube podcast with his co-hosts and KSI.

As part of the promotion Paul teased who he might be matched up against in the ring. He threw out the most famous Clevelander of all time, LeBron James.

"I want to bring my brother Jake, I want MGK to be there, I want the Kelce brothers to be there. I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland has ever seen. Hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with. I am probably wrestling LeBron,” Paul said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The YouTuber wanted other Cleveland icons to be a part of the event. He mentioned Travis and Jason Kelce, the podcasters and NFL brothers. He also gave a shoutout to rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly.

The event will be on Aug. 3 in Cleveland Browns Stadium, which hosts 67,000 people.

Paul was excited to bring the major WWE event to his hometown.

“WWE Summer Slam will be hosted in Cleveland Ohio this year, where I am from. We are bringing it back in the Cleveland Browns stadium, which is crazy,” Paul said. “It will be the first time the Summer Slam is in Cleveland since 1996. I love Cleveland. I love that I grew up there and get to bring it back there.”

Expand Tweet

Paul has been wrestling in WWE since 2021. He debuted on an episode of SmackDown. He signed a multi-year deal with the company in 2022. He previously wrestled in last year’s Summer Slam.

Paul has also been a boxer. He fought in four fights, two of which were professional. He went one-on-one in those fights. His brother Jake is also a boxer. He made headlines by announcing he will fight Mike Tyson this summer and the event will stream on Netflix.

Is LeBron James a WWE fan?

LeBron James may not be a giant WWE fan or signed up to wrestle Logan Paul. However, the Lakers star has had some previous ties to the entertainment brand.

The WWE sent a championship belt to James' Cleveland Cavaliers when he led them to a title in 2016. James also rocked an Ultimate Warrior WWE t-shirt when he returned to Cleveland after winning the title against Golden State.

Some say he was trolling the Warriors. James claimed it was the only T-shirt in his bag. James said Ultimate Warrior was one of his favorite wrestlers growing up. He also likes Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Ric Flair. James was seen in an Undertaker t-shirt during the 2016 NBA Finals.

LeBron James also made an appearance at a WWE Monday Night Raw in 2003 when he was entering the NBA. He was shown on the jumbotron and announced on the broadcast as part of the show.