"LOL": Fans unearth Kevin Garnett's insane fumble while saying "equivalent" hours after Zion Williamson gets caught for mispronunciation

During his postgame press conference on Monday, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson severely mispronounced “lackadaisical.” The slip-up led NBA fans to have some fun at the expense of the 2019 No. 1 pick.

Williamson’s mispronunciation later elicited comparisons to a similar fumble from Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett. During a 2017 episode of his former show “Area 21,” Garnett attempted to pronounce “equivalent.” However, the former MVP completely butchered the word to the point that it was unintelligible.

After fans unearthed Garnett’s embarrassing mistake, a debate kicked off on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, regarding which star’s slip-up was worse.

Most fans gave the edge to Garnett by a wide margin.

“KG for sure because if he [wasn’t] reading that off a screen or something, we wouldn’t know WTF cuz is saying,” one fan said.

“Definitely KG, LOL. On a sports talk show,” another said.

However, a few still went with Williamson.

“Zion! N**ga went out [of] his way to try and use a big word that he ain’t have in his vocab,” one fan said.

“Zion for sure. He ain’t have to use that word, KG was just doing his best,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top comments from fans who chimed in on the viral debate:

Zion Williamson on Pelicans redeeming themselves following embarrassing NBA In-Season Tournament exit

As for the context behind Zion Williamson’s viral postgame comments, he was referencing New Orleans’ embarrassing NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal performance on Thursday. The Pelicans were blown out 133-89 by the LA Lakers and eliminated from the tournament.

“That was a bad performance. It doesn’t take rocket science to see that,” Williamson said. “We kind of went into the game too lackadaisical. There was no focus, there was no effort. ... That wasn't a good moment for us.”

However, the Pelicans redeemed themselves on Monday, defeating the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) 121-107. New Orleans was led by a season-high 36 points on 76.5% shooting from Williamson, who later touched on his need to be more aggressive.

“I can't just take a back seat or kind of be too laid back," Williamson said. "So, my thought process was to be aggressive. My teammates trust me.”

Williamson and the Pelicans (13-11) next take on the struggling Washington Wizards (3-19) on the road on Wednesday. The Wizards have lost five straight games.

