Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel rocks blue swimwear as she enjoys relaxing yacht day during lavish getaway to Greece

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend, Ally Rossel, is on vacation in Greece. Rossel had previously posted pictures from her holiday in her white crochet and was now seen rocking blue swimwear.

Rossel enjoyed a relaxing yacht day on another day of the holiday. The girlfriend of the Chicago Bulls star was also seen surfing in her blue swimwear. She also made a video of her standing on a cliff.

Rossel and Lonzo Ball have been dating since 2019, after he split up with his high school girlfriend, Denise Garcia.

As for Lonzo Ball's NBA career, of his four-year, $85 million contract, he had a $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season with the Bulls. Ball picked up his player option to remain with the Bulls as he continues his recovery. He becomes a restricted free agent in the 2025-26 season.

Lonzo Ball hilariously blamed Ally Rossel after losing 20-game win streak on NBA 2K

Lonzo Ball could have gone for a 20-game winning streak on NBA 2K. Ball had been playing NBA 2K Playgrounds for almost a week and won 18 games in a row.

However, the Bulls guard had to leave the game in the middle of his streak after his girlfriend Ally Rossel showed up.

During a live stream on his social media, Ball explained the reason behind him losing the streak.

"Like, look at the score. 19. Oh, hold on. I don't even want that s**t. … Look, I could have went on a 20. I could have went on a 20 but my girl pulled up. Priorities."

Ball has not played in the NBA for almost one and a half years. After leaving the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 14, 2022, Ball has not returned to the court. The Bulls star has undergone three knee surgeries to fix his injury.

He went through a cartilage transplant after a donor decided to donate his to Ball. Ball said on his podcast that he expects to return to the NBA on the opening night.