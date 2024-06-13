“My girl pulled up, priorities”- Lonzo Ball hilariously blames girlfriend for falling short of 20-win streak on NBA2K My Park 

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball recently went on a tear in the NBA2K city, winning 18 straight games in the MyPark. Despite his impressive win streak in two-on-two, Ball wound up falling short of a 20-game win streak. In a video posted on Instagram from what appears to be a stream, Lonzo Ball explained why he came p short of winning 20 straight.

From the sounds of things, the guard had a good reason for pulling the plug on his impressive win streak. As he explained in the video, his girlfriend showed up. Because of that, he wanted to make sure he had his priorities straight and decided to hop off the game rather than look to extend his winning streak.

Of course, some fans were quick to point out that early on in the video, Ball was shooting just 33% from the floor. Despite that, with the game tied at 19, Ball went to work on his defender on the perimeter, opting to pass up on a three-pointer before driving to the hoop for a layup.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Walking viewers through the game-winning sequence, he explained:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Like, look at the score. 19. Oh, hold on. I don't even want that s**t. Come here. Pull it out. Could have got to the fade here. Didn't even want it. Come back. Watch this. Pull back. Oh, you can't even see it. Excuse me. Lay me game time. Game time.

"Look, I could have went on a 20. I could have went on a 20 but my girl pulled up. Priorities."

Note: The clip of Lonzo Ball can be seen on the second slide below.

Lonzo Ball's summer preparations for the 2024-25 season

While Lonzo Ball has been enjoying time with his girlfriend and time on NBA 2k, the veteran guard is also preparing for a big return. After undergoing a cartilage transplant, Ball is looking to become the first NBA player to make a successful long-term return following the procedure.

The procedure is an incredibly rare one that isn't guaranteed to allow Ball to return to the court for the Chicago Bulls. Despite that, Chicago coach Billy Donovan indicated back in March that Ball believes the procedure is his best chance at returning to action.

While speaking to media members late in the 2023-24 season, Donovan explained:

"I think we all understand that’s going to be an uphill battle for him, but I know that he’s going to do everything possible in his rehab to get himself back on the court.”

While the odds are against him, there has been plenty of promising footage coming out of the Ball camp in recent months, giving fans hope that he will make a successful return. For example, in one instance, Ball showed himself doing one-leg get-up squats from a chair while firing back at NBA pundit Stephen A. Smith.

In another clip, Ball was seen throwing down a monstrous dunk while getting a workout in. While so far there has been little news regarding whether or not he's confident he can play at a high level again, there's still plenty of time for him to ramp up before the preseason.

With this year being the final year of his contract, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lonzo Ball. If he's able to successfully return to regular minutes, he could land himself another contract, however, if he continues to deal with injuries, teams may be hesitant to offer him a deal.