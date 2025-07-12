“Look at our grown babies”: Michael Jordan’s ex-wife delighted as their son and Horace Grant’s son recall playing hooky and scrubbing 37 cars

Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, was delighted as her son and Horace Grant’s son recalled playing hooky in school just to end up scrubbing cars. Jordan’s oldest son, Jeffrey, sat down for a conversation with Horace Grant Jr. on Thursday.
Jordan and Grant won three championships together with the Chicago Bulls in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Being teammates and friends off the court, their children often spent time together.
Speaking to Grant Jr. on Thursday, Jordan recalled a hilarious incident involving Horace Grant.
"You were sick [at school], and then you texted me you were going home. I was like, "I'm not gonna stay here," cause our moms were out of town together,” Jordan said. Your dad had to come pick us up, and he knew we were faking. You remember what happened afterwards?"
Horace Grant Jr. recalled the events that followed, saying that his dad made him and Jeffrey wash cars.
"He knew that we were faking as soon as we got home." Grant Jr. said. “Basically, he made us clean every car in his garage, I wanna say it was like 30-36 cars."
"It was 37, I remember," Jordan said.
Horace Grant Jr. recalled how the day quickly turned from fun to hard work:
"We were about to get a free day, play some video games. Nope! As soon as we got home, it was a bucket and a washcloth."
Michael Jordan’s ex-wife reposted a clip of Jeffrey Jordan and Horace Grant Jr.’s conversation on Instagram and wrote:
“@therealdonnagrant Look at our grown babies ♥️.”
Former NBA star and Chicago native Antoine Walker's daughter, Alana Walker, also reacted to their clip.
“You were better off at school 😂,” Alana wrote.
Marcus Jordan also left a one-word reaction in the comment section:
“😂.”
Michael Jordan's ex-wife received one of the biggest celebrity divorce settlements in history
After meeting at a restaurant in Chicago in 1995, it didn't take long for Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy to get married. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1989 and went on to spend 17 years together.
After six NBA championships and three children named Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine, Vanoy and Jordan decided to call it quits. The couple first filed for divorce in 2002 but reconciled before ultimately splitting in 2006. It was an amicable split that ended with Juanita Vanoy receiving a $168 million payout. One of the biggest celebrity divorce settlements ever.
