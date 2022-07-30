Michael Jordan, LeBron James and more: Looking at the best NBA-Hollywood crossovers

With basketball stars being some of the most famous people in the world, NBA-Hollywood crossovers are potentially lucrative. Players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James have become financially successful because of their fame.

Appearing in Hollywood is an effective means for several athletes to grow their star profile. More star power means more significant opportunities, so making Hollywood appearances is a smart career move.

Still, making appearances in Hollywood does not always go well critically, as players are not actors. When NBA-Hollywood crossovers are at their best, the stars get to portray a character that is themselves or similar to them.

Perhaps more important than finding an exemplary character is finding a role they want to play. When players enjoy the roles that they are playing, they have more fun, and so do the audiences.

That said, here are some of the best crossovers between the NBA and Hollywood.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan had one of the most high-profile movie roles for an NBA player.

NBA-Hollywood crossovers have happened since the 1970s, but the game changed when Michael Jordan starred in Space Jam. Suddenly, Hollywood could trust NBA players to play the lead role in big-budget movies.

Still, Jordan was the biggest NBA star in the world, so that played a factor in the film's success. While Michael Jordan's star power helped earn the movie's profits, he put some effort into portraying a fictionalized version of himself.

Mindy Kaling @mindykaling We are watching Space Jam for the second time in two days. My daughter is obsessed with Michael Jordan, he is her favorite comedy actor. We are watching Space Jam for the second time in two days. My daughter is obsessed with Michael Jordan, he is her favorite comedy actor.

Given that the movie was targeted at children, earning their praise meant it did its job. Other NBA players would go on to play more serious roles, but Jordan's movie success set the standard.

#2 LeBron James

King James has several acting credits to his name, with performances of varying quality.

While Michael Jordan is known for his one significant acting role, LeBron James has quite a few roles. The LA Lakers star led his own Space Jam film but has several other notable parts.

LeBron James' performance on an episode of the show Entourage was entertaining during his time on-screen. Still, LeBron's best performance may be his role in Trainwreck.

Ronan Mullen @RonanReigns As mentioned on OTBAM earlier I'd say LeBron James' acting chops in Trainwreck are right up there with the best ever by an athlete in Hollywood As mentioned on OTBAM earlier I'd say LeBron James' acting chops in Trainwreck are right up there with the best ever by an athlete in Hollywood https://t.co/mblwDbtQmF

Given the number of NBA-Hollywood crossovers over the years, saying one is among the best is significant. With LeBron James set to remain in LA for at least another year, he could add another acting role to his resume.

#3 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq is the most expansive filmography of any NBA player, but most and best are not the same things.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most experienced NBA players in entertainment history. Shaq's filmography covers several movies and TV shows, which he began doing during his time with the Orlando Magic.

While Shaquille O'Neal may have the most acting roles, saying he has the best would be a stretch. Almost every Shaq has starred in has a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the worst being Kazaam, which O'Neal agrees is accurate.

Despite Shaq's feeling that Kazaam is the worst movie ever made, the film has a certain level of ironic fun that keeps it relevant. The idea that a movie can be so bad its good applies to Kazaam, which is why it is memorable for many people.

Since the creative goal of any movie is to entertain the audience, there's a case where O'Neal did that with his first actual lead role. Still, Shaquille O'Neal did have a few successful NBA-Hollywood crossovers, including one with the next entry.

#4 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving turned a character from a commercial into a legitimate feature film.

Kyrie Irving's situation over the past few years has made his Uncle Drew's days feel like ages ago. Irving made his first appearance as the character in 2012, starring in a series of advertisements before making a feature film.

Cycle @bycycle Kyrie Irving developed the idea for Uncle Drew after watching an “old man” tear up a skate park.



It went from viral sensation to actual movie. Kyrie Irving developed the idea for Uncle Drew after watching an “old man” tear up a skate park.It went from viral sensation to actual movie. https://t.co/kb9u8VUd0F

As part of the movie, Kyrie Irving's character brings in several other old players, who are all portrayed by NBA legends. Shaquille O'Neal acts alongside Kyrie Irving in the movie, but this is Irving's feature film.

While Irving's acting was not going to win him any awards, he did earn praise for his performance. The movie turned a modest profit and had mediocre reviews, which is more than most NBA-Hollywood crossovers do.

#5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Although it was a glorified cameo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had one of the best crossover appearances.

Being the biggest star of the LA Lakers allows an NBA player to be involved in NBA-Hollywood crossovers. Before LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal turned their star status into acting gigs, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tried it.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has had several movie and television roles, but his most famous appearance may be in the movie Airplane!

While Abdul-Jabbar did not have a significant role in the film, he made the most of his screen time.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



The comedy classic AIRPLANE with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ( “Tell your old man to drag Walton & Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes.”The comedy classic AIRPLANE with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ( @kaj33 ) was released 42 years ago today! “Tell your old man to drag Walton & Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes.” The comedy classic AIRPLANE with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) was released 42 years ago today! https://t.co/Iwu6jCLMTv

As far as NBA-Hollywood crossovers go, there is plenty to like about Kareem's role in the comedy movie. He delivered his lines well enough and helped make a successful film even more successful.

LIVE POLL Q. Should more NBA players crossover into Hollywood? Yes No 31 votes so far