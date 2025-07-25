  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Charlotte Hornets
  • “Looking just like their daddy”: Shara Bowden melts Miles Bridges’ heart as she celebrates adorable milestone of their twin kids

“Looking just like their daddy”: Shara Bowden melts Miles Bridges’ heart as she celebrates adorable milestone of their twin kids

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:00 GMT
&ldquo;Looking just like their daddy&rdquo;: Shara Bowden melts Miles Bridges&rsquo; heart as she celebrates adorable milestone of their twin kids
“Looking just like their daddy”: Shara Bowden melts Miles Bridges’ heart as she celebrates adorable milestone of their twin kids - Image via Instagram @sharabowden

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is having a memorable offseason. His girlfriend Shara Bowden took to Instagram to share photos of their adorable twin babies at two months old, a gesture that melted the former Michigan State star’s heart.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bridges took to the comment section of the post. He wrote:

“Looking just like they daddy,” accompanied by heart hands emojis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miles Bridges&rsquo; IG comment - Image via Instagram @sharabowden
Miles Bridges’ IG comment - Image via Instagram @sharabowden

Shara Bowden in early 2025, revealed via social media that she was expecting twin boys with Bridges. She shared her emotional journey after a miscarriage in June 2023, where she experienced grief and uncertainty about ever conceiving, but was overjoyed when she later discovered the twin pregnancy.

Ad

In May 2025, she celebrated with a lavish baby shower. She danced in a white gown that highlighted her growing bump and expressed gratitude for this “purest form of love.”

Bridges' personal life is far from perfect. He faced domestic violence allegations involving his ex‑wife, Mychelle Johnson. He pled no contest and was suspended by the NBA for 30 games, missing the entire 2022–23 season and part of the next.

Later, he was also charged in October 2023 for allegedly violating a protective order in a separate incident involving property damage while children were present.

Ad

Bridges and his ex-wife Mychelle Johnson already have three children together and Johnson is currently expecting a fourth child with him in 2025, reportedly a daughter. This means Bridges may become a father of up to six children within a year, twins with Bowden and a baby with his ex-wife.

Miles Bridges poses with adorable twin babies on social media

Miles Bridges took to Instagram on Thursday to pose with his twin babies with girlfriend Shara Bowden.

Ad

He captioned it:

“Life lately,” accompanied by a heart hand emoji.
Miles Bridges with his twin babies - image via Instagram @milesbridges
Miles Bridges with his twin babies - image via Instagram @milesbridges

Miles Bridges appeared to be sitting on a hospital chair. He is holding the twin babies wrapped in blankets, one in each arm.

Ad

Bridges re‑signed with the Hornets on July 14, 2024. He agreed to a 3‑year, $75 million contract, with salaries declining each year, $27.2M in 2024‑25, $25M in 2025‑26 and $22.8M in the final year.

He averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and shot 43.1% from the field as the Hornets ended the season 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications