“Looking just like their daddy”: Shara Bowden melts Miles Bridges’ heart as she celebrates adorable milestone of their twin kids

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is having a memorable offseason. His girlfriend Shara Bowden took to Instagram to share photos of their adorable twin babies at two months old, a gesture that melted the former Michigan State star’s heart. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBridges took to the comment section of the post. He wrote:“Looking just like they daddy,” accompanied by heart hands emojis.Miles Bridges’ IG comment - Image via Instagram @sharabowdenShara Bowden in early 2025, revealed via social media that she was expecting twin boys with Bridges. She shared her emotional journey after a miscarriage in June 2023, where she experienced grief and uncertainty about ever conceiving, but was overjoyed when she later discovered the twin pregnancy.In May 2025, she celebrated with a lavish baby shower. She danced in a white gown that highlighted her growing bump and expressed gratitude for this “purest form of love.”Bridges' personal life is far from perfect. He faced domestic violence allegations involving his ex‑wife, Mychelle Johnson. He pled no contest and was suspended by the NBA for 30 games, missing the entire 2022–23 season and part of the next.Later, he was also charged in October 2023 for allegedly violating a protective order in a separate incident involving property damage while children were present.Bridges and his ex-wife Mychelle Johnson already have three children together and Johnson is currently expecting a fourth child with him in 2025, reportedly a daughter. This means Bridges may become a father of up to six children within a year, twins with Bowden and a baby with his ex-wife.Miles Bridges poses with adorable twin babies on social mediaMiles Bridges took to Instagram on Thursday to pose with his twin babies with girlfriend Shara Bowden.He captioned it:“Life lately,” accompanied by a heart hand emoji.Miles Bridges with his twin babies - image via Instagram @milesbridgesMiles Bridges appeared to be sitting on a hospital chair. He is holding the twin babies wrapped in blankets, one in each arm.Bridges re‑signed with the Hornets on July 14, 2024. He agreed to a 3‑year, $75 million contract, with salaries declining each year, $27.2M in 2024‑25, $25M in 2025‑26 and $22.8M in the final year.He averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and shot 43.1% from the field as the Hornets ended the season 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.