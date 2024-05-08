"Looks like a guy that’s going to move my couch": Colin Cowherd plays fashion police mocking LeBron James' podcast host's fashion choice

LeBron James did not attend the Met Gala, but he and his podcast co-host are still taking shots at their fashion. LeBron and JJ Redick dropped the latest episode of their podcast, “Mind the Game." In the video of the podcast, both James and Redick wore hats. James’ hat was front facing while Redick rocked his backward, with both also wearing headphones.

Redick’s hat drew Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd's attention, who played a clip from the podcast on his show, “The Herd." Cowherd paid not attention to the content, as he was too distracted by Redick’s hat.

“Don’t love the backward hat for JJ Redick. I didn’t hear a word LeBron said, I was staring at the hat. JJ Redick is going for NBA head coaching jobs and he looks like a guy who 's going to move my couch,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd has a running bit about being against backward hats. He famously criticized NFL quarterback Carson Wentz for wearing his hat backwards. He thought Wentz could not lead the Philadelphia Eagles as a franchise quarterback because he wears his hat backward on the sidelines.

Cowherd has kept up the bit, criticizing quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy for wearing their hats backward. Now, JJ Redick is getting the same treatment.

Colin Cowherd gives LeBron James’ co-host JJ Redick his flowers

While Colin Cowherd poked fun at LeBron James’ co-host JJ Redick, he also didn't shy away from paying his respects to the former player.

“I would tell JJ to his face, 'Dude, you are going to be a high-level executive or coach in this league,” Cowherd said. “He is one of the most cerebral guys in the world talking basketball. He is so layered beyond. He is like Christopher Nolan in Hollywood; he is directing on another level. He is on a different level and look at this guy.”

Cowherd continued to praise Redick for his analysis and media career he has built so far. He thought he was hand picked by LeBron James as a podcast host due to his basketball intellect.

“You think LeBron is out just doing podcasts with anybody? Why do you think LeBron picked JJ? He is talking at a different level,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd also guessed that Redick could follow in Steve Kerr’s footsteps from NBA shooter to solid broadcaster to great head coach.