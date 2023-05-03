“Looks like Jamie Foxx” – Fans go crazy after Call Of Duty Warzone features Kevin Durant character

Call of Duty has announced that Kevin Durant will be part of the game as a playable character. With the news, fans quickly went into a frenzy and couldn't help but share their thoughts on what the Phoenix Suns star had been preparing.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor broke the news of the collaboration between the famed video game and the NBA star. He posted a virtual image of KD in full war gear, which even captured the star's physique.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from the fans.

Joe @egid_io @KevinOConnorNBA I played a couple rounds with him but we kept coming in 4th so he left and joined the winning team @KevinOConnorNBA I played a couple rounds with him but we kept coming in 4th so he left and joined the winning team

Sports Reactions @BallzSports @KevinOConnorNBA Well he will have the time, he ain’t going to the finals. @KevinOConnorNBA Well he will have the time, he ain’t going to the finals.

Deronte Adams @CallMe_Kratos @KevinOConnorNBA He finna jump to the opp when you start losing @KevinOConnorNBA He finna jump to the opp when you start losing

Jordan Slider @Jay_Slide @KevinOConnorNBA Is his character going to be a foot taller than the normal characters ? @KevinOConnorNBA Is his character going to be a foot taller than the normal characters ?

BlueVerse @BlueVerseClub @KevinOConnorNBA played with this guy before, we were getting beat up pretty bad by the other team, he decided to switch teams and beat us up even worse, ruined cod for a few years tbh @KevinOConnorNBA played with this guy before, we were getting beat up pretty bad by the other team, he decided to switch teams and beat us up even worse, ruined cod for a few years tbh

BK Tweety @BadAssYelloBird @KevinOConnorNBA How long before he asks to be traded to Fortnite? @KevinOConnorNBA How long before he asks to be traded to Fortnite?

Mason 🦌 @ImMaseMan @KevinOConnorNBA I hope they let you switch teams when you’re losing a match with him. @KevinOConnorNBA I hope they let you switch teams when you’re losing a match with him.

According to other sources, Durant will be called the "KD Operator" and will have a bundle that will feature two Weapon Blueprints. The two blueprints are both a reference to his Slim Reaper and Easy Money nicknames. The AR Blueprint will be called "Reap This" and the Sniper Blueprint will be called "Easy Money."

The KD bundle will be available in Season 3 (May 2023) on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It will also be featured in COD Mobile.

Devin Booker had something to say after Kevin Durant's involvement with Call of Duty was announced

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Most fans of the NBA are aware that Call of Duty is the go-to game for most players to unwind. Players like Josh Hart, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons have had spare time to even stream their games for fans to see how well they do in the game. Devin Booker is one of those players who enjoys playing the game.

Kevin Durant's All-Star teammate isn't a stranger when it comes to playing video games. When he found out about Durant's involvement with the game, he didn't hesitate in telling the media that he was jealous of him.

"I talk about it every day, he didn’t even bring it up to me! I hit him this morning like, 'Come on, bro, you didn’t even let me know? Need a code or something.'" Booker said.

"I'm jealous. I'm jealous right now."

It's still unclear if Call of Duty will continue their collaboration with famous athletes. But if they continue to do so, the NBA is full of dedicated COD players.

What did Booker say about Mike Conley in reference to Call of Duty?

Back in the first round of the playoffs, Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves took the Denver Nuggets to five games. Conley shared how they had to focus on keeping their season alive when Karl-Anthony Towns barged in and asked the veteran player if they're playing the video game. Conley responded that they have to watch the film first before they do anything.

Booker, who found out about this, ignored the advice from the veteran guard.

"Forget what Mike Conley said, we gotta play." Booker said.

