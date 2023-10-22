"Looks like a shark tank product, Mark couldn’t resist" - Fans turn in rib-tickling reactions as Mavericks' quirky plan to counter Wembanyama revealed

The Dallas Mavericks are expecting a tough challenge in their 2023-24 NBA season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. That's because they go up against Victor Wembanyama. They're preparing hard for it, using “uncanny” ways, eliciting rib-tickling reactions from fans.

The Mavericks make the trip to San Antonio to open the new NBA season on Oct. 25 to test 7-foot-4 top rookie pick Wembanyama and the Spurs in a clash of Lone Star State teams.

In a video posted by Dallas-area sports reporter Brad Townsend on Reddit and X (formely called Twitter), the Mavericks are shown training specifically on how to counter the length of ‘Wemby’ and the problem he would pose on attack.

The clip shows player development coach God Shammgod holding an artificial Wembanyama length as he guards Mavericks players who try to put up a shot, including All-Star Kyrie Irving.

NBA fans took notice and came up with interesting and funny reactions to the video. One posted on Reddit:

"Looks like a shark tank product Mark couldn't resist incorporating into practice"

Here're some of the other reactions:

Heading into the opener, the Mavs played four preseason games, three overseas – two in Abu Dhabi against the Minnesota Timberwolves and one in Spain against Luka Doncic’s former team Real Madrid – and one at its home floor of American Airlines Center against the Detroit Pistons. They went 1-3.

The Spurs, for their part, finished with a 3-2 record in five preseason games, with Wembanyama prominently featured.

Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving expects great things from Wembanyama

Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving is already impressed with what he has seen with Spurs prized rookie Victor Wembanyama even before Dallas plays San Antonio in an official game.

The 12-year veteran made that known following their final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 20. He underscored that the Spurs have a “diamond in the rough” in ‘Wemby,’ who has shown a lot of promise this early. Irving said:

"Deservedly so be the number one pick... It's been incredible to see some of his highlights. And I know Pop (coach Gregg Popovich) has a diamond in the rough over there. I think the whole Spurs organization knows it."

Dallas opens its 2023-24 NBA season at San Antonio on Oct. 25.