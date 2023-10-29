Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report: Latest update on Terance Mann

The Los Angeles Clippers split their first two games of the season. They will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs next at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, this coming Sunday, October 29. The game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be handled by Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports SW-SA.

Coming off from a two-point loss against the Utah Jazz, this Clippers team is itching to bounce back. Among the players who are cleared to play are Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and Russell Westbrook. This core of players will be vital in their upcoming matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.

However, three players are not going to be suiting up in the Clippers next game. Terance Mann is the biggest loss, as he is still out with an ankle injury. The former Florida State Seminole played 81 games last season and was able to average 8.8 points per game in 36 starts. He has yet to play a game this season.

Other Clippers players who are expected to miss the game against the Spurs are Brandon Boston Jr. who is out indefinitely with a quadricep injury while Joshua Primo is suspended.

Los Angeles Clippers defeated by the Utah Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers experienced their first loss of the season against the Utah Jazz after Jordan Clarkson hit a game-winning three-point shot in the final seconds.

In the loss, Paul George was the Clippers' best offensive player with 36 points. He made all of the 15 free throws he attempted while also making three triples in the game.

Kawhi Leonard had a near double-double of 25 points and nine rebounds while Norman Powell came off the bench with 20 points. After an impressive opening day performance, Ivica Zubac was only limited to six points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Russell Westbrook also had a subpar night with four rebounds, nine rebounds and four assists in almost 37 minutes of playing time.

After this matchup against the Spurs, the Los Angeles Clippers will be ending the month with another home game, as the Orlando Magic comes to town on October 31.