Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report (Nov 6): Latest update on James Harden and Paul George's status 

James Harden is finally a Los Angeles Clipper, and the mercurial point guard is all set to make his debut against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday (November 6). After being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers on request earlier this month, 'The Beard' will play his first regular season game.

With a fully healthy Harden, the Clippers will now be a formidable unit that also comprises Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. According to ESPN, none of these stars are on the injury list and are available.

This would mean a stern test for the Knicks at home as they host a team filled with bona fide superstars.

George has played all five games for the Clippers this season, averaging 28.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Last season, he and Leonard missed out on playoff action due to injuries. But now, they are back in full-tilt action, and that's good news for Clippers fans.

Can the Russell Westbrook-James Harden chemistry work for the LA Clippers?

When James Harden expressed his desire to play for the LA Clippers, there was always chatter about how he would fit alongside Russell Westbrook, another ball-dominant guard who he played with during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

However, the challenge for head coach Tyronn Lue will be slotting both of these stars into a lineup together. It's understandable that both of them could start, with Westbrook taking up the role of a floor general.

On paper, the arrival of James Harden in the Clippers elevates them to title contender status. Regardless of how well-known he is, the primary focus will remain on Leonard and George. Westbrook has acclimated to the Clippers' style of play, serving as a facilitator for the team's shooters.

Now, with Harden in the mix, the question is about running the offense and producing a winning combination. Harden, on the other hand, guarantees the Clippers that he will provide the required shooting option if Leonard or George are injured during the season.