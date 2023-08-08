Los Angeles Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - August 8 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever WNBA basketball game is slated to take place on August 8. Both teams will be seeing each other at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse located in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the tip-off happens at exactly 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Los Angeles Sparks were able to snap their four-game losing streak after winning against the Washington Mystics by eight points. This was only their third victory in the last ten games.

On the other side of the fence, the Indiana Fever suffered back-to-back losses against the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Fever. They only won once in the last seven games and hope that home-court advantage keeps them from getting another losing streak.

According to Sportsbook, this is going to be a very tight matchup. The Indiana Fever has a slight edge over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Players to Watch

During their most recent win against the Washington Mystics, the Los Angeles Sparks relied on Nneka Ogwumike, who tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

She got help from center Azura Stevens, who had 17 points, six boards and four steals. Jordin Canada and Karlie Samuelson also chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively, to edge out the Mystics.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston was the best player in their loss against the Atlanta Dream. She was able to work on the paint and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Kelsey Mitchell was not far behind in points made with 20 while Erica Wheeler added 15 points. Aside from the three players mentioned for the Fever, help was lacking.

The Los Angeles Sparks may have the momentum from their last win, but the Indiana Fever may get better production from the rest of the team with home-court cooking.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Sparks (-105), Fever (-115)

Spread: Sparks (+1.0), Fever (-1.0)

Total: 158.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Prediction

The Indiana Fever having the home-court advantage would be the safer bet to make as compared to the Los Angeles Sparks.

