Lou Williams questions NBA superstars, like Kevin Durant’s, aptitude for team ownership

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant recently expressed interest in shepherding his former team, the Seattle SuperSonics, if the franchise returns via NBA expansion. However, former 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams is skeptical about whether superstar players, like Durant, can successfully own and operate teams.

Durant was drafted No. 2 by the SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA draft and played a season in Seattle before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City. According to the former MVP, 16 years later, he still reveres his ex-team’s brand and the city of Seattle.

During a Boardroom interview with business partner Rich Kleiman last month, Durant touched on his desire to see the rebirth of the SuperSonics. He noted that he wouldn’t hesitate to be part of an ownership group in Seattle.

“Without a doubt,” Durant said. “I feel like that franchise, for one, is an iconic brand within the NBA. I feel like that market is a basketball market that needs the influence of an NBA team in that city.”

Durant expressed confidence that the SuperSonics will be part of the NBA’s inevitable expansion. He also noted that helping “run the team” after retirement would be a “dream come true.”

Nonetheless, Williams doubts whether Durant is cut out for the job. On FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” the three-time Sixth Man of the Year was asked whether he “is buying KD as a great owner/GM.”

According to Williams, he believes Durant’s excitement about guiding the SuperSonics. However, he noted that the 14-time All-Star doesn’t have the qualifications to be a successful owner or general manager.

Williams highlighted how superstar players often struggle in front-office positions due to their inability to evaluate talent.

“I’m buying the fact that he’s excited about it,” Williams said. “[But] I’m not buying that star players can be great owners and GMs because I don’t think they have a great eye for role players. I think they always look for themselves in guys.”

The 37-year-old pointed toward Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s underwhelming tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets as a cautionary tale for players like Durant.

“I think that’s why you’ve seen struggles with Michael Jordan as an owner because he’s looking for [the next] Michael Jordan,” Williams said. “… So, KD has a level of excellence for himself that he’s gonna expect from other guys. … You see a lot of role players in these positions have success. I’ve yet to see a superstar guy have it.”

It remains to be seen if the SuperSonics will return to the league and whether Kevin Durant will follow through on his desire to run the team. However, given his immense admiration for the franchise, he likely won’t let Williams’ comments sway his decision.

Seattle SuperSonics legend thinks Kevin Durant could suit up for franchise again

Most of the rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Seattle may center around his interest in overseeing the city’s potential expansion team. However, according to SuperSonics legend Spencer Haywood, the 35-year-old could also suit up for the franchise again before he retires.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype, the Hall of Fame big man touched on his conversation with Durant at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. While he couldn’t go into detail, he noted that there is a legitimate possibility that Durant will play for Seattle again.

“Me and Durant are still talking about Seattle. We talked about it at the All-Star Game,” Haywood said. “I can’t go any further. There’s some sneaky stuff going on that I can’t talk about because it’s private. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I see him in a Sonics uniform [again].”

Kevin Durant is already in his 16th season. So, it’s unclear if the two-time NBA champion will still be playing by the time the SuperSonics make a potential comeback.

However, one way or another, it’s looking increasingly likely that Durant will be part of the franchise if it makes its highly anticipated return.

