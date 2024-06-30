“LOUD and WRONG”- Michael Jordan’s daughter flames journalist for false reports of mother Juanita Vanoy’s Rolls Royce being stolen

Just a day after a journalist reported that Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy's car had been carjacked in Chicago, her youngest child Jasmine flamed the reporter for spreading false information.

In one of her tweets, Amy Jacobson from “AM 560 The Answer” reported that the Chicago Bulls legend’s ex-wife had been carjacked in Chicago outside her residence. Jacobson also claimed that the suspects also took away her Rolls-Royce.

“Juanita Jordan, Michael Jordan’s ex wife was carjacked outside her home in Chicago.”

“Stolen: Her white Rolls Royce, gun, wallet and keys.

Can you imagine if she was murdered?”

“2 black, male suspects being sought by police.”

Jacobson also tagged TMZ in the post.

Juanita Vanoy’s daughter, the youngest of her three children, took to her Instagram to slam the journalist for spreading fake information. Calling the journalist “trash a*s”, Jasmine said that the information was wrong.

“It's trash a*s "journalists"/media outlets that p*ss me off. Out here LOUD and WRONG. @560theanswer do better!! Since Amy doesn't have a page of her own for me to directly address her.”

She also gave further information on her mother, who was with her, and said that nothing of that sort had happened. She also said her mother doesn’t own a Rolls-Royce.

“1. I'm with my mother

2. She was NOT carjacked and is FINE!

3. She does not live in Chicago anymore, don't own no damn RR like really?!

4. Play with someone else!

GTFOH”

Juanita Vanoy calls daughter Jasmine meanest in family

It appears that Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy's youngest child, daughter Jasmine Jordan, is the meanest of all their children. In November 2023, Jasmine shared a post on her IG story that she was the meanest child among all her siblings.

She also wrote in the story that her mother would confirm her claim. Juanita Vanoy did confirm her daughter's claim in her reply on Instagram. Confirming Jasmine's claim, Vanoy wrote in her story that she had gotten it from her mother.

"You get it from your mama!"

Vanoy's IG story

Juanita Vanoy was recently seen with her children, son Marcus Jordan and daughter Jasmine Jordan in the Bahamas as they celebrated the last day of Vanoy’s birthday month.

Vanoy has three children, the eldest Jeffery Jordan, Marcus Jordan, and Jasmine Jordan. All three children are involved in the basketball business.

