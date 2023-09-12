'Louis Vuitton, he's on his Deion s**t': LeBron James' intention to team up with Steph Curry at 2024 Olympics has Gilbert Arenas buzzing

Team USA just finished fourth at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and on Monday it was reported that LeBron James will lead the Americans in the 2024 Paris Olympics. When the news broke, Gilbert Arenas went live on YouTube to show how excited he was.

"See what y'all did?" Arenas on his YouTube channel, No Chill Gil. "Y'all f***ed up! Yeah, Bron coming. Y'all celebrated too early. The king coming, and he's bringing all Louis Vuitton luggage, not that outlet s**t we done had this last go-around. Louis Vuitton. He on his Deion s**t. He bringing all America. It's gonna be some n*****s."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James is spearheading Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics and he will be bringing along the top talent from the NBA.

Among the names mentioned to join the four-time NBA MVP were Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum. Also expressing interest in joining the USA squad were Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving.

Gilbert Arenas expects Team USA with LeBron James to dominate the Paris Olympics

In his live stream, the former Washington Wizards point guard gave a warning to all the teams participating 2024 Olympics, including 2023 FIBA World Cup champion Germany on what is about to happen to them when LeBron James and company come to Paris.

"Hey, so look, Paris, y'all ain't ready for what's about to come," Arenas said. "So, look, get your French fries. Get your French toast ... because the boys is coming. This ain't no Redeem Team. This ain't no Redeem Team Part Two. This is, we gonna kick y'all m**********ng asses out there.

"Hey, Germany, unless you got Michael Schumacher coming in the m**********ng, y'all getting your ass whooped, all right. We beating all you m*********ers by 50 now. Y'all soft."

The last time LeBron James suited up for Team USA was in 2012, when he teamed with Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love, Deron Williams, a newly drafted Anthony Davis and the late Kobe Bryant.

That 2012 USA team took home the gold medal by beating Spain in the final with Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Jose Calderon and Serge Ibaka.