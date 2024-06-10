"Lowkey a loser move" - NBA fans react to young Boston fan saying "Celtics in 4" after getting a pic with Luka Doncic

Ahead of Sunday's Game 2 NBA Finals matchup, a young Boston Celtics fan requested a picture with Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic. However, he promptly taunted the five-time All-Star, leaving NBA fans in disbelief.

After a disappointing 107-89 road defeat during Thursday's Game 1 showdown, Dallas entered Game 2 seeking revenge. Doncic was listed as questionable to play due to a thoracic contusion, right knee sprain and left ankle soreness before ultimately being cleared to play.

Despite being banged up, the 25-year-old still took time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans courtside during his pregame routine. Nonetheless, one young Celtics fan went viral for making harsh comments toward Doncic after taking a selfie with him.

"It's still Celtics in four, though. It's still Celtics in four," the fan said. "Celtics in four. Zero points!"

Afterward, many fans on X/Twitter called out the child for his behavior.

"Damn, that’s lowkey a loser move," @CookedByRiley0 said.

"Bro, what are these kids nowadays?" @nbayoshua said.

"Ruthless kid, wow. Where are his parents?" @jion_12345 said.

Meanwhile, others quipped about the potential of the young fans' comments providing Doncic with extra motivation.

"Kid has no clue what he just did," @iamrobtv said.

"Yep, he’s dropping a triple-double tonight," @ThePackerYacker said.

"Luka's ready to dominate," @Wise_Token said.

Luka Doncic lights up Boston in first half after being taunted by young Celtics fan

As fans predicted, Luka Doncic torched Boston in the first half of Game 2 after being taunted by a young Celtics fan.

Despite playing through multiple injuries, Doncic tallied 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and three 3-pointers on a blistering 9-for-13 (69.2%) shooting. He did so in only 21 minutes, scoring more than a point per minute.

Luka Doncic nearly matched his Game 1 point total (30) in the opening half, while surpassing his Game 1 assist total (one). This marks a trend for the superstar, who has regularly responded with big-time performances following losses in the playoffs.

Per ESPN, Doncic has the highest postseason points per game average following a loss in NBA history at 34.3 ppg. He is edging out Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, widely considered the league's greatest player ever, by a full point (33.3 ppg). Thus, his sensational first half likely didn't surprise anyone.

Nevertheless, despite Doncic's first-half heroics, Boston took a 54-51 halftime lead. So, it may take an even more superhuman-like second half from Doncic to tie the series 1-1 heading home to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

