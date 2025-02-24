The Luka Doncic trade has had a massive ripple effect around the NBA. Reports about his work ethic and playing weight raised concerns and doubts around the league, and he didn't look as heavy as the Dallas Mavericks reportedly said he was.

Now, a fellow superstar has also been putting in a lot of work on his body. According to ESPN insider Michael C. Wright on Saturday, Zion Williamson has gotten slimmer. He's all the way down to 264 pounds, which is reportedly the lightest he's ever been since he entered the league.

That's also less than what the Dallas Mavericks claimed Doncic weighed at the time, so it also led to some skepticism and mixed reactions from fans:

"Imagine taking your job serious 10yrs later," one fan wrote.

"Not even jokic weights that much lay off the burgers," another added.

"6 pounds away from AD being back on the Pelicans," a fan jokingly said.

"Much respect for him finally getting his weight under control. Hopefully he continues doing it so that he can stay healthy and be the best version of himself," another one shared.

"Zion dropping to 264 pounds and we’re acting like this is a huge accomplishment? He’s been ‘working on it’ for years and still hasn’t delivered," one fan added.

Zion Williamson's health will make or break the Pelicans

Once again, injuries have kept Zion Williamson from fulfilling his true potential. He's only made 20 appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on 55% shooting from the floor.

He's box-office when he plays, and he didn't need much of an adjustment period from college to the pros, dominating grown men right out of the gate.

Even so, availability is the best ability, especially in the load management era. He's only played 60+ games twice in his career, and he's played less than 30 games in all other seasons, not to mention that he missed one year altogether.

Williamson still has three years left on his contract. Per Spotrac, he's going to take at least 24% of this team's salary cap during that span.

Hopefully for the Pels and Zion Williamson, getting slimmer will lead to him staying healthy. Otherwise, the team will have no choice but to make some tough decisions and potentially consider trading him, especially after parting ways with Brandon Ingram.

