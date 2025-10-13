  • home icon
  Luka Doncic card spurs business analyst to question authenticity around $4,700,000 sale

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:26 GMT
Business analyst questioned authenticity around Luka Doncic's $4,700,000 rookie card sale [Picture Credit: Getty]

Luka Doncic's rookie card was sold for a record-breaking price in a private sale on Sunday. According to Bolillo Lajan San, the raw grade "Luka Doncic Flawless Rookie Logoman Auto 1/1" was sold for $4.7 million, the highest paid Doncic card.

However, shortly after 'The Collectibles Guru' announced the update on X, the transparency around the private auction started to circulate on the internet. Business analyst, Darren Rovell, raised questions about the transparency around the sale of the card, alluding to a massive $2 million increase in the price.

"Question: So I believe the last known owner of this card was Shyne, who is one of three principals of Secure."
"Did Secure sell it to themselves for $4M+? The last known offer on this card was in the $2M range."
"Can we get some attempt at transparency? Team Secure, I'm here to chat."
Rovell later clarified that Shyne wasn't the known owner of the card.

This was not the first time that the Lakers star's name was in the news his In 2021, Luka Doncic's 2018 Panini National Treasures 1 of 1 Logoman Autograph card was sold for $4.6 million. In November 2022, his 2018-19 National Treasures RPA Logoman card set a new record after being sold for $3.12 million. It was the highest ever paid card at a public auction.

Luka Doncic sends big message to Lakers after LeBron James news

With LeBron James out for at least four weeks with sciatica in his right glute, a big part of the responsibility to carry the load falls on Luka Doncic. Without James, who is still one of the best players in the league, the Lakers' offense is expected to receive a setback.

However, Doncic was focused on starting the season on a strong note. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, while it did affect his team, Doncic wanted his teammates to go ahead with the 'next man up' mentality.

"It's a big change," Doncic said about James' injury. "He's a great player. He can help us a lot, but at the end of the day, our mentality needs to be 'next man up.' We got a group of guys that have been practicing, and hopefully, LeBron can join us as soon as possible. We are going to, obviously, need him, but our mentality has got to be 'next man up.'"

Even without LeBron James, with Doncic, the Lakers have a decent lineup to win games. Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton's additions can help them both on defense and rebounding. Moreover, there is already a very high expectation that Austin Reaves will take the next big step in his game this season.

