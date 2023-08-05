NBA trading cards have been around since 1948 and it started as a hobby before turning into a lucrative business. The interest in the hobby waned in the 1960s and 1970s because basketball's popularity in the United States was fading.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird literally saved the NBA in the 1980s before Michael Jordan turned it into a global phenomenon in the 1990s. Basketball trading cards became a trend again during Jordan's era. However, it was not until the late 2010s that the hobby became a moneymaker for many.

The involvement of celebrities such as Drake took it to new heights. Michael Jordan remains one of the most collectible NBA players along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. With all that said and done, let's take a look at the most valuable NBA trading cards ever.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 most expensive NBA trading cards ever sold

5. 2020-21 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch LeBron James ($2.4 million)

LeBron James Triple Logoman Card (Photo: Beckett)

Sold through Goldin Auction for $2.4 million in 2021, this LeBron James Triple Logoman Patch card is one of a kind. It features three NBA logos that came from James' game-used jerseys from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

Also Read: "People act like kids don't exist" - Fans react to Lizzo NBA game dress outfit backlash after it resurfaces online amid legal lawsuit drama

4. 1997-98 Upper Deck Michael Jordan All-Star Game Used Jersey ($2.7 million)

Michael Jordan Autographed Game Used Jersey Card (Photo: Beckett)

This card is the most expensive one that features Michael Jordan. It was sold for $2.7 million in October 2021 through Goldin Auctions. It's not the rarest Jordan card because it has a total of 23 copies in existence. However, Jordan is a rare signer because he has an exclusive contract with Upper Deck.

3. 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Luka Doncic Logoman Autograph Rookie Card ($4.6 million)

Luka Doncic Rookie Logoman Autographed Card (Photo: Beckett)

Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the league today. His rookie National Treasures Logoman autographed card made by Panini is the third most expensive card ever sold. It's a one-of-a-kind card that features Doncic's well-known and controversial "lulu" signature.

Also Read: Who was Terrence Butler? Tributes pour in as Drexel University Basketball player found dead in campus apartment

2. 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph AU/23 ($5.2 million)

LeBron James Rookie Autographed Card (Photo: TMZ Sports)

The LeBron James Exquisite Rookie Patch is not quite rare because it has several copies and parallel cards. However, one of the copies of this card sold for $5.2 million back in April 2021. The card is numbered to 23 and it features James' early signatures during his first year in the league.

1. 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph ($5.7 million)

Steph Curry Rookie Logoman Autographed Card. (Photo: KRON4)

The most valuable NBA trading card is a one-of-one Stephen Curry National Treasures Logoman autographed card. It was sold to Alt Fund II for $5.7 million in July 2021. The card was graded near-mint but the signature scored 10, which is the highest an autographed card can get.

Also Read: "Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice" - Fans react to Team USA's FIBA World Cup team losing to Select Team

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)