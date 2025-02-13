Luka Doncic’s dad opens up about psychological battle faced by Lakers star in debut

Luka Doncic's debut game's viewership on ESPN averaged 2.01 million and peaked at 2.55 million. With what seemed like an easy game for the LA Lakers and a perfect welcome game lined up for the Slovenian superstar, Doncic had his own battle going inside his head.

Luka Doncic had not played since December, and with so many fans and the franchise watching him with big smiles on their faces, Doncic feared the worst. Per his father, Sasa Doncic - who appeared on a Slovenian television channel before the game - Doncic feared that the injury could reappear.

"Of course there was psychological thing there because of that injury, there was fear in his head 'what if injury can reappear', but after the game he had a big relief, so after the game he was very happy," Sasa Doncic said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic's father also slammed the Dallas Mavericks after the sudden trade. However, Sasa Doncic seemed to have made his peace with the trade now. During the interview, he also said that both he and his son had moved past the trade and felt "like it happened a year ago."

Expand Tweet

In his debut game, Luka Doncic played 24 minutes and appeared fine, except he showed some side effects of not playing the game for almost two months. The new Lakers superstar ended the game with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in a blowout win [132-113] against the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James' pregame message to Luka Doncic in his debut game gave chills to the Slovenian star

When it comes to motivation, only a few players can match LeBron James. The Lakers star has kept himself motivated for over twenty years in this league and played at the highest level. When Luka Doncic debuted against the Jazz, LeBron's leadership IQ was on full display.

The four-time NBA champion had a special message for his new teammate. He asked Doncic not to try to fit in and just be himself.

"Luka, be your f***ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f*** out. Be yourself."

Expand Tweet

Besides, fans on social media hailed King James's welcoming words for his new teammate, but Doncic felt chills. After the game, he said that James's words gave him confidence.

"I mean, it’s like I said before. It’s special," Doncic said. "You know, for him to say something like that feels amazing. Gave me confidence. After that speech, it was chills. So I was just happy to be part."

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic and the Lakers will face the Jazz again Wednesday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback