NBA's new meme lord Kevin Love leaves LeBron James in stitches after seemingly feeling slighted over Luka Doncic's shoutout

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James shouted out his new co-star Luka Doncic on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to join forces. Afterward, James' ex-teammate, Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love, made a self-deprecating joke in his comments section, leaving the four-time MVP in stitches.

Love is several years removed from his days as a high-level player. The five-time All-Star famously served as the Cleveland Cavaliers' tertiary option alongside James from 2014 to 2018, with the duo winning the 2016 NBA title.

However, the Miami reserve has unconventionally re-entered the spotlight in recent months. Love did so by regularly sharing memes on Instagram during ex-Miami superstar forward Jimmy Butler's trade saga.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Love's posts provided humorous updates on Butler's status leading up to his trade to the Golden State Warriors at Thursday's NBA trade deadline. While the saga is over, the 17-year veteran is still active on social media.

On Tuesday, James took to Instagram to show appreciation to Doncic and Lakers guard Austin Reaves following Doncic's Monday night LA debut. The 21-time All-Star referred to his teammates by their jersey numbers in his caption as he remarked on their skill sets.

"(No. 15) and (No. 77 are cold) as F!!!!!! Lucky Me!" James wrote.

Among the top commenters was Love, who quipped about his No. 0 Cavaliers jersey from his four-year tenure as James' teammate.

"I was a zero," Love wrote.

Love's comment left James in hysterics, with him comically noting that jersey numbers aren't everything.

"on your jersey, but g**damn it, champ!" James replied, preceded by four laughing emojis.

Kevin Love leaves LeBron James in stitches after seemingly feeling slighted over Luka Doncic's shoutout (Image Credit: @kingjames on Instagram)

Kevin Love makes light of LeBron James' advice to Luka Doncic

Kevin Love also jokingly took exception to LeBron James' Monday pregame advice to Luka Doncic.

Ahead of LA's 132-113 home victory over the Utah Jazz in Doncic's debut, James encouraged the five-time All-Star to play his typical brand of basketball.

"Luka, be your f**king self. Don't fit in, fit the f**k out. Be yourself," James said.

Expand Tweet

However, many quickly pointed out that James' advice contrasted his 2015 X/Twitter message to Love during the big man's acclimation to Cleveland.

"Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be a part of something special! Just my thoughts," James tweeted at the time.

Expand Tweet

It appears Love isn't harboring any resentment regarding his ex-teammate's seemingly passive-aggressive remark, though.

On Tuesday, Love shared a picture of James pumping up Doncic, along with James' old tweet, on Instagram, joking about his exasperation.

"Punching the air right now!!!" Love wrote, followed by a crying emoji. "Just my thoughts."

Thus, James and Love appear to be on good terms nearly seven years after their stint as teammates.

Also Read: Former Celtics champ gives LeBron James one crucial advice on Luka Doncic to wreak havoc in postseason

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback