Luka Doncic gets more length and a new lob catcher in the form of Derrick Jones Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks seem serious about giving Luka Doncic enough help in the upcoming 2023-24 season by signing Derrick Jones Jr. While he isn't a big-name player in the league, he adds another passing option for the Slovenian star to boost their offense.

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed earlier that Jones Jr. was signed by the Mavs earlier today. Charania shared that the high-flying wing player agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the team. Derrick played for the Chicago Bulls last season and played 64 games coming off the bench.

With this addition, the team now has another player who can shoot decently from beyond the arc. Last season, he shot 33.8% from three and was a reliable outside threat. Not only that, he's also a high-flyer, giving Doncic another lob target in open court opportunities.

The Mavs have signed reliable players this offseason to help them prepare for their campaign next year. With the roster that they've currently constructed, there's a huge chance that Dallas will be able to contend for the title next season.

Luka is currently overseas as he competes with his national team, representing Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Luka Doncic's knee injury could be a problem for the Mavs this season

Luka Doncic had to exit Slovenia's exhibition game against Greece in the middle of the game after suffering a knee injury. Although it's been reported that the injury wasn't major, it's still something the Mavs should take note of. With the amount of games and responsibilities he has on the court throughout the entire year, it could result in big problems.

With Dallas, Doncic is the main guy who does more than scoring. Even though he has Kyrie Irving as his co-star, he still does a lot on the offensive end of the floor. He rebounds, passes, and leads the team on most nights.

Similarly, that's how he plays with Slovenia as he's their best player when it comes to international tournaments. Just recently, he dropped a triple-double against Montenegro to lead the Slovenians to a win in their exhibition game. He had 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists.

With how much basketball he plays in one year, his body might not be able to hold that much stress. As he enters the 2023-24 NBA season, the Mavs should consider sitting him out for a good number of games to help preserve his body and avoid a major injury that would derail his career.

