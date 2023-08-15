Luka Doncic injury: Slovenian superstar gives major update ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

Luka Doncic has shared an update on his quad injury as the Slovenian national team departs for Japan in preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Doncic wasn't able to play an exhibition game against the USA because of the injury.

During Slovenia's tune-up game against Greece, the team had a short moment of injury scare when he had to exit the game. The injury a few days ago is the same injury he had after the All-Star break, which led him to sit out five games during the second half of the season.

"It is an old injury, which caused me problems in March in the NBA," Doncic said. "Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse."

Even with his injury, he's still expected to play in the FIBA games in Japan as Slovenia is scheduled to play on Aug. 26 against Venezuela. Without Doncic, the team struggled to match the tenacity of Spain and the USA in their exhibition games.

"We saw a lot of good things in the last two games. But at the same time, it became clear that we still have a lot of work to do. When we are focused and doing what we need to do, we can be a very dangerous team.

"Simple, we have to follow the rules. This is already visible in certain areas. Now we have to get to the point where we will do this for 40 minutes. ... These are areas we need to work on. I see an opportunity for progress here. Everyone must shut down their player. We have to use our hands more."

Doncic won't have much help as the Slovenian team had to cut Aljaz Kunc and Jordan Morgan as it heads towards the World Cup.

Luka Doncic is focused on being healthy this summer

Luka Doncic is ready for a new challenge next season as he has started his preparation for it this summer. As he went home to Slovenia for the FIBA World Cup 2023, the young star made sure that his trainer was with him. Anže Maček talked about his offseason grind with Doncic, which has prepared him for the international games.

"Shortly after his arrival from Dallas, we had a frank conversation," Maček said. "We realized that the time we have at our disposal is a great advantage. I told him that he can silence all negative and malicious comments for good this summer. He quickly told me that it doesn’t even touch him.

"He was extremely motivated. He wanted to do something. He is also driven by the last two experiences. As if he would like to make amends for the result at EuroBasket 2022, even if he was not to blame for the wasted opportunity. The unfolding of the NBA season also fueled him.”

It looks like Luka Doncic is prepared for a new challenge this year and is ready to take things to the next level.

