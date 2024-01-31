Luka Doncic injury update: Will 5x NBA All-Star return vs Timberwolves? (January 31)

Fans are waiting for the update on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The Mavs are set to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Dallas is coming off a win against the Orlando Magic behind Doncic’s 45-point, 15-assist double-double.

The Slovenian star has been on a tear offensively recently. Over the weekend, Doncic averaged 50.5 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. This happened as the Mavs played against the Atlanta Hawks, where the now five-time All-Star scored 73 points to lead the team to victory.

In the last three games, Doncic did his best to lead Dallas to wins. The Mavs had a 2-1 record in those three games and the star guard had two games where he scored over 40 points.

Luka Doncic injury update: Will Mavs All-Star center suit up vs. Wolves?

Fans are waiting to see Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards duel on the court on Wednesday. However, Doncic has been listed as out due to an ankle injury. This will be the first game he’ll miss after playing for six straight games. Before his stretch of six games, the Mavs star was ruled out for three straight games.

Overall, Doncic’s absence for tomorrow will add up to eight games. Unlike other players and stars, the 2018-19 All-Rookie player has been reliable and available. Their next game after the Wolves match will be against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A showdown between Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be something that most viewers will look forward to.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

According to league sources, Doncic was listed as out due to a right ankle sprain. Before their game against the Kings, his ankle was diagnosed with “soreness.” However, as he played 43 minutes against the Magic, it has been updated to a sprain.

During his three-game absence during the middle of January, Doncic dealt with a sprained ankle. The Mavs have not released any update on the potential return of their All-Star.

Luka Doncic drops out of the top 5 in MVP voting

Like many superstars in the league, Doncic is going after the MVP award. Last week, he was in the top 5 but is currently listed as No. 6. Despite his 73-point performance, his ranking has gradually fallen from the top.

Doncic is averaging a career-high in points, scoring 34.7 points per game. He’s also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists this season. The Mavs (26-21) are seventh in the Western Conference standings, which is why he hasn’t improved his status in the MVP race.

