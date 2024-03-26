Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks raise $1.8 million at 2024 'Mavs Ball', duo donates $100,000

The Dallas Mavericks held their ninth annual "Mavs Ball" last Friday and raised $1.8 million for the Mavs Foundation. All Mavericks players including Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were in attendance along with former players, coaching staff, front office and ownership.

According to Mavs.com, Doncic and Irving combined to donate a total of $100,000 to the Mavs Foundation. It was through the bidding of many items and prizes during the event.

Irving and former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban each won a $77,000 bid for a five-day trip to Slovenia. It also includes having the opportunity to play basketball with Doncic and the entire national team.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic won a $33,000 bid for a personal skills camp with Kyrie Irving. The duo has improved their chemistry and it has the Dallas Mavericks on the verge of making the playoffs again after missing it last year.

Other items or prizes that were put up for auction include head coaching classes, general manager classes and an ultimate dining experience with Mavs executive chef Lex Grant. In addition to raising money for charity, the event was filled with entertainment from the Emerald City Band and Oz Pearlman, a mentalist.

"I think it's great to see the guys in a different uniform – to be able to see them in their suits and in their swag," Jason Kidd said about the event. "But I think when you think about what the Mavs have done in the community – just to be able to raise money and to be able to give back — I think when you talk about the Mavs, they’re first class."

Luka Doncic triple-double leads Dallas Mavericks past Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks in a win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Luka Doncic recorded his 19th triple-double of the season on Monday night in a 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz. Doncic finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, while going 10-for-24 from the field and just 2-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points, three rebounds and five assists, and Daniel Gafford had a great overall game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks. It was a pretty even matchup in the first half before the Mavs took over in the second.

The win improved their record to 42-29 this season and are tied with the Sacramento Kings. However, the Kings own the tie-breaker against the Dallas Mavericks but it could all change since they face each other two more times this season.

Dallas has the tie-breaker over the Phoenix Suns, who helped the Mavs' cause after losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

