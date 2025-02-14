Luka Doncic's candid revelation on taking up gymnastics during school

Amid concerns about his fitness, newly acquired LA Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic touched on his athletic upbringing in Slovenia. During his discussion, the five-time All-Star recounted his brief attempt to take up gymnastics.

Since his stunning Feb. 2 blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic has been the subject of criticism surrounding his weight. Shortly after the deal, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Dallas "had major concerns about moving forward with (him) due to his constant conditioning issues."

However, perhaps to the surprise of some, the 2024 NBA scoring champion was once nimble enough to partake in gymnastics.

Speaking to The Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program's executive director Tom Farrey on Thursday, Doncic reflected on his longstanding affinity for ball sports.

"In school, we did a lot of sports, but mostly I would say I played football (soccer) and tennis, which nowadays, I think really helped me (with) my footwork," Doncic said. "But I used to play a lot of sports, especially sports with a ball."

Doncic added that gymnastics was also once briefly part of his repertoire.

"But I did — which might surprise a lot of people, they don't know about me — I did one year of gymnastics. So, that was kind of different for me," Doncic said.

However, Doncic quipped that "one year was enough" for him, noting that he "probably" fell on his head.

Former All-Star predicts Luka Doncic will get in optimal shape playing alongside LeBron James

While Luka Doncic likely won't ever compete in gymnastics again, he will still be tasked with maintaining NBA-level conditioning to prolong his career. Despite facing outside skepticism, three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas is confident Doncic can do so playing alongside Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

"He goes with LeBron James, he's gonna learn how to be in shape, he's gonna learn how to eat, he's gonna learn how to do all these things that you complained about because there was nobody (in Dallas) teaching him," Arenas said on "Gil's Arena" earlier this week (timestamp: 2:42).

James has long been heralded for his physical regimen, implementing a strict diet and high-intensity workouts, and prioritizing his recovery. The four-time NBA champion's focus on his body has helped him maintain an All-Star level despite being the league's oldest player (40).

So, perhaps James can assist Doncic in getting in tip-top shape in LA.

