Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: Mavs keep Top 6 hopes alive despite 5x All-Star's underwhelming shooting (March 19)

Luka Doncic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season on Tuesday in the Dallas Mavericks' 113-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had a very bad shooting night, but still contributed in other facets of the game. Kyrie Irving also had a big game for the Mavs to inch closer to a potential Top 6 finish.

Doncic finished the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, but he went an abysmal 6-for-27 from the field. He was also 2-for-11 from beyond the arc and had four turnovers. Irving had a game-high 28 points to lead the Mavs to their 40th win of the season.

Dante Exum was huge off the bench with 16 points and Dereck Lively II added 12 points and five boards. The Mavs managed to contain Victor Wembanyama to just 12 points, but allowed five other Spurs players to reach double digits. They were lucky to get away with the win in San Antonio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Luka Doncic gets berated by NBA fans for costing another parlay with career-worse shooting night

Luka Doncic prop bets results

Luka Doncic entered Tuesday's game with an over/under of 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Doncic was favored to go over his points and rebounds totals and to go under his assists total.

Due to his career-worst shooting night, "Luka Magic" went under his points prop, which might have cost a lot of people some money. He did go over his rebounds with 10 and went way over his assists with 16.

Those who took the risk and bet on Doncic to go over his assists total earned some tonight. However, his 18-point performance probably destroyed a lot of parlays since he's averaging 34.1 points per game this season.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Draymond Green nudges Kevin Durant aside and crowns Kyrie Irving as greatest scorer in NBA

Mavs have a shot at finishing Top 6 in the West

Can the Mavs finish in the Top 6 in the West?

The Dallas Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 40-29 record. They are technically tied with the Sacramento Kings but don't own the tie-breaker. They still have a shot at getting back the tie-breaker since they will face the Kings two more times this season.

The Phoenix Suns are right behind the Mavs and Kings, but the Mavs own the tie-breaker over them. Dallas will have the higher seed if they have an identical record with Phoenix at the end of the regular season.

It also helps that the Mavs have an easier schedule than the Kings and Suns for the remainder of the campaign. Dallas has the second-easiest, while Sacramento and Phoenix are in the Top 10 with the toughest schedule, as per Tankathon.

Also Read: Mavs assistant GM highlights Grant Williams’ provocative behavior with incident involving Luka Doncic