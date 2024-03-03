"Luka gonna join Brunson in NY" - Luka Doncic's triple-double in Mavericks loss to 76ers has fans trolling him

Luka Doncic had a 30-point triple-double in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks superstar player recorded his third consecutive triple-double and also the second consecutive loss. Earlier, before the 76ers the Mavs had lost to the mighty Boston Celtics by 28 points.

The Mavericks had the ultimate chance to take the game from the 76ers, given that they were playing without Joel Embiid, their best player. However, they could not capitalize on the opportunity despite the fourth-quarter push.

Doncic had a game-high in points and assists and a team-high in all three categories. He had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the game. However, Luka Doncic was also not very careful with the ball as he ended up committing seven turnovers in 40 minutes.

NBA fans on X/Twitter trolled Luka Doncic after finding out that the Mavs star had put a 30-point triple-double in the loss. While some of the fans trolled Doncic for going after numbers, others trolled him for his turnovers.

Alluding to Jalen Brunson who is having success with the New York Knicks after being traded by the Mavs, a fan said that Doncic will join Brunson in New York.

“Luka gonna join Brunson in NY,” the fan wrote.

Implying that Doncic puts up numbers in a losing game. Another fan commented,

“Luka is officially a “despite the loss” merchant.”

Here are some more comments from fans on X.

Former Coach of The Year Hubie Brown points out the missing point in Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has often been compared to the greatest NBA players. He has been registering historic numbers since the day he arrived in the league. Doncic has been nothing but exceptional for his team, however, only in offense. The Luka Doncic story isn’t the same when it comes to his defensive caliber.

Former NBA coach Hubie Brown, however, believes that comparing Luka Doncic to greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant is a bit immature and perhaps quite early. While the two-time COTY gave props to Doncic’s high basketball IQ, he also said that Doncic not being a good defender matters in the NBA.

"I think he has a distinct style because of his size and his weight, to be on the perimeter 90% of the game. But then he has the innate ability to understand defensive and offensive board play…he has a very highly intelligent basketball IQ,” Brown remarked.

“I say, 'Attendance first. Let’s match up.' And then second, tell me how many times he made the All-Defensive team?"

Brown also remarked that players like Jordan and Bryant made it to the defensive teams while playing great offense.

"That’s where Michael Jordan separates. That’s where Kobe Bryant separates…I don’t care if it’s first, second or third team. They're on the All-Defensive team while they’re carrying you at the other end of the floor,” added Brown.

Brown is right in saying that players like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan who almost carried their teams to the championships were also great on the other end of the floor. Both Bryant and Jordan made it to the All-Defensive teams nine times in their career.

Doncic has played six seasons in the league so far, but he hasn’t made any defensive team selections in his career.