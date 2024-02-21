Mac McClung pays Hall of Fame singer Stevie Nicks tribute while surprisingly picking another English Grammy winner he'd be starstruck by

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung made a guest appearance on The Big Podcast hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe. During his appearance, Lefkoe asked McClung if there was any celebrity who could cause him to feel starstruck if they attended one of his games.

Without hesitation, the two-time dunk contest champ named former One Direction member Harry Styles. McClung said that he thought that he enjoyed Styles' musical talents and Lefkoe admitted that he did not expect that answer.

Afterward, McClung went on to name another musician as another celebrity whom he admires.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would say [Styles] or maybe Stevie Nicks," Mac McClung said.

Lefkoe responded to this revelation by asking if McClung was just joking but McClung was in fact serious. After a moment of stunned silence, Lefkoe asked him how he came to admire Stevie Nicks.

"My dad used to listen to her a lot and I just kinda got put on from him," McClung replied. "I just love all of her music, I love Fleetwood Mac. I'm just a big fan."

Also read: "He'd probably beat me" - Mac McClung reveals the only player who can out do him in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Does Mac McClung play in the NBA?

You might have wondered whether Mac McClung plays in the NBA after seeing his performance in the NBA Slam Dunk contest this recent All-Star weekend. He certainly hasn't shown up on any team's games this season so where exactly does he play?

McClung is currently a member of the Osceola Magic, the G-league affiliate of the Orlando Magic. As such, Mac McClung isn't technically a part of an NBA team's roster.

He was signed by Orlando prior to the beginning of this season but was subsequently waived a few days before the regular season began. He has also played in a total of four NBA games, two with the Philadelphia 76ers and one each with the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers.

McClung started his NBA career by going undrafted during the 2021 draft. Afterward, he joined the LA Lakers as a part of their Summer League squad. He signed with LA but was waived before the season started.

He signed a ten-day contract with the Bulls in December of that same year and another ten-day in January 2022 but was assigned to the team's G-league affiliate.

McClung's biggest NBA in-game performance happened in 2023 when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. During the team's Apr. 9 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, he almost grabbed a triple-double, putting up 20 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds but has yet to play in another NBA game.

He is averaging 23.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in the G-league for the Osceola Magic this season.