'Made $80,000, it was like working at K-Mart': Dennis Rodman, who made $27 million through 14 NBA seasons, describes his first 2 years with low pay

Dennis Rodman was named the 27th pick of the 1986 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Detroit took a chance on the 25-year-old Southeastern Oklahoma State University product for his defensive prowess and rebounding.

As a second-round pick, Rodman had this to say about what he earned during that time:

“Oh my god! Made $80,000, it was like working in K-Mart. That’s how big that contract was. That was like $75-$80 grand at the most. … That was the kind of money I was making. $50 million today, $80k then. What the hell!"

Dennis Rodman was paid $75K in his rookie year. Magic Johnson of the LA Lakers was the highest-paid NBA player at that time, earning $2.5 million

In his sophomore season, Rodman’s pay increased to $160k, which is still a far cry from Patrick Ewing’s $2.7 million contract. The former New York Knicks big man topped the NBA in salary from 1987-88 to 1990-1991.

"Dennis the Menace" hit the $1 million plateau during the 1991-1992 season when he was paid $1.075 million. He would stay in the $2 million range until the 1996-97 campaign with the Chicago Bulls when he earned $9 million, the most lucrative in his career.

“The Worm” punched way above his pay grade, particularly in his earlier years in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons. He was a two-time rebounding champ, a two-time All-Star and won the Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Dennisrodmandista @eldennisrodman Dennis Rodman Defensive Player of the Year. (1990/1991) Dennis Rodman Defensive Player of the Year. (1990/1991) https://t.co/Xb7O9xIqmL

One could easily make an argument that “The Bad Boys” could not have won back-to-back titles (1989 and 1990) if Rodman had not been there.

Dennis Rodman did not make the All-Star team in his three years with the Chicago Bulls or the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, he continued to dominate the boards in the NBA, winning three straight rebounding titles with the Bulls and seventh consecutive overall.

Michael Jordan won three titles without Rodman, but he needed “The Worm” to add three more to his total.

Dennis Rodman would easily command millions in today’s NBA

Dennis Rodman’s first contract in the NBA as a second-rounder would have roughly given him $850K in his rookie season. After his first three years, putting into context the same type of performance he displayed back then, he would have easily commanded millions.

Rodman’s game would have also been tailor-made for today’s NBA. Even if he couldn’t shoot, he’d be the perfect small-ball center. “The Worm,” who led the league in rebounding for seven straight seasons in an era of elite big men, would devour every available rebound.

Tarık Arslan @tarikarslan_1 OLDSKOOLBBALL @Oldskoolbball1 Jerry West once told Dennis Rodman was the smartest player in the NBA. Jerry West once told Dennis Rodman was the smartest player in the NBA. https://t.co/qNFTOihBTC Dennis Rodman should have been the MVP of the 1996 NBA Finals. Shutting down Shawn Kemp and outplaying Frank Brickowski with his mind games, The Worm broke rebounding records, helping Chicago Bulls when needed it, by simply outplaying and outhustling Seattle Supersonics. twitter.com/oldskoolbball1… Dennis Rodman should have been the MVP of the 1996 NBA Finals. Shutting down Shawn Kemp and outplaying Frank Brickowski with his mind games, The Worm broke rebounding records, helping Chicago Bulls when needed it, by simply outplaying and outhustling Seattle Supersonics. twitter.com/oldskoolbball1…

“The Worm” was a sensation in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. He would have been a rock star in the age of social media in the NBA today.

