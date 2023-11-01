"Made me piss my pants" - Victor Wembanyama's Slenderman Halloween outfit wins major props from NBA fans

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn't let Halloween pass without him participating. The French big man satisfied the fans with his choice of costume in his first NBA season. Wemby chose to wear a Slenderman costume, perfectly fitting for his slender frame.

Wemby is widely known for his slender body since it's obvious to see. The rookie put on a white mask with no indication of his facial parts. He also wore white gloves to pair with his mask. To top it all off, he wore a suit without a tie, which makes him look exactly like the Slenderman.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After seeing Wemby's costume, fans started to react on social media, raving about his choice of wardrobe. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Wemby's costume is so good that this fan was genuinely scared when he saw it.

"Dude really made me piss my pants"

Expand Tweet

One fan can't help but state the obvious with the choice of outfit.

"Nah this costume hard I can’t lie"

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that this fan was satisfied with what he saw with the Spurs center.

"If he was anything else I would’ve been disappointed"

Expand Tweet

One fan is giving props to Wemby for his realistic costume.

"Most realistic costume I’ve ever seen"

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Spurs and "Slenderman" will face the Phoenix Suns tonight (Tuesday). The Suns won't have Devin Booker for the third straight game due to a foot injury, while Bradley Beal remains out for the fourth game in a row due to back issues.

You might also be interested in reading this: 3 things we learned from Victor Wembanyama's clutch performance and Spurs win over Rockets

Victor Wembanyama admits he deserved a scolding from Gregg Popovich

The Spurs won against the Houston Rockets, thanks to the clutch performance of Victor Wembanyama, who had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Despite the positive outcome, the 7-foot-4 center still experienced a bit of scolding from head coach, Gregg Popovich.

Wemby admitted that he made a mistake and was deserving of the scolding he received from the Hall of Fame coach. He talked about it after their 126-122 overtime win.

"I forgot a play," Wembanyama said. "I forgot one play that we added today actually. It’s a rookie mistake. 100% legitimate for him to yell at me in that moment. I apologized after the game."

Expand Tweet

Wemby has displayed incredible maturity in how he handles things and doesn't take criticism personally. That's a good sign for the Spurs, who are looking forward to building a championship roster around the French standout.

Also read: "One of a kind": Russell Westbrook has high praise for Victor Wembanyama while preaching focus