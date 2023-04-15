Madonna once chose Scottie Pippen over Michael Jordan because he had a better 's*x' game

Madonna once rejected Michael Jordan and chose Scottie Pippen because he was better in bed. Jordan apparently had a huge crush on the popular singer, but she wanted to be with Pippen because of his superior performance and package.

In a report by the Basketball Network, former Chicago Bulls assistant Johnny Bach told the story of how "The Material Girl" chose Pippen over MJ. Bach explained that whenever the Bulls were in Los Angeles, Madonna had Pippen picked with a limousine.

Bach noted that "His Airness" didn't like how his teammate was able to spend some time with Madonna over him. There was also a claim that Madonna told Jordan there was "not a chance" he could be better in bed than Pippen.

In addition to performance, there was another reason why Madonna prefers Scottie Pippen over Michael Jordan. Johnny Bach also revealed that Jordan was jealous of Pippen's member, which was rumored to be larger than the G.O.A.T.'s.

"That killed Michael," Bach said. "You should have seen the girls Pippen had waiting for him everywhere he went."

It should be noted that Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy from 1989 to 1996. On the other hand, Pippen was married to Karen McCollum from 1988 to 1990, and to Larsa Younan from 1997 to 2021.

Madonna wanted to have a baby with Dennis Rodman

Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were not the only Chicago Bulls legends linked to Madonna during their careers. Dennis Rodman also had a casual relationship with "The Queen of Pop" around 1993. Rodman even halted a casino game because she wanted to have sex.

In an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on 105.1 FM in 2019, Rodman discussed his fling with the award-winning singer. He told the story of when she wanted to have sex with him and have a baby together. "The Worm" was in the middle of a game in Las Vegas when she called him and arranged his travel.

"I was rolling the dice in Vegas, and she was in New York and she calls," Rodman said. "So I say, 'Hold the dice.' I answer the call, and she says, 'Dennis, I'm ovulating.' And I say, 'What? You're ovulating? What is that?'"

He continued:

"I was trying to f*** with her. And she was like 'you know, ovulating.' So I say, 'OK, great. I'll be there in five hours.' ... She sent a plane for me, a G5, and I went to the airport, went over to her house, did my thing, went back on the plane, got back, they held the table, and I started playing dice again."

