Tyrese Haliburton has been central to the Indiana Pacers' success this season, delivering standout performances and clutch shots throughout a dream playoff run.

After the Game 3 win against the OKC Thunder, the Pacers took a 2-1 lead against the title favorites. However, NBA legend Magic Johnson said that Haliburton had to do more with his minutes than just rack up assists.

Johnson said on ESPN's "First Take" that Tyrese Haliburton should not limit himself to being a low-scoring point guard.

"Understand what he has to do to help the Pacers beat OKC," Johnson said. "You can't just have 15 assists and 12 points or 15 points. That's not enough. You gotta score in this series. ...OKC is the highest-scoring team in the league, so (Haliburton) has to personally come out and say 'I got to get my assists, but I also got to score.'"

Magic Johnson also emphasized that Haliburton and his team must show mental toughness to win Game 4, calling it the title-deciding matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton calls out the media for doubting the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers' performance throughout the NBA playoffs has come as a surprise to the NBA world, especially the media. Their chance to win the title against the Thunder was also largely downplayed.

After Game 3, the Pacers did exactly what they have been doing this season's playoffs. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals.

Despite beating the top-tier teams in the league and ultimately reaching the Finals, the Pacers have been doubted, prompting Tyrese Haliburton to call out the media.

"The commentary is always going to be what it is," Haliburton said after the Game 3 win. "Most of the time, the talking heads on the major platforms, I couldn't care less, honestly. What do they really know about basketball?

The Pacers star also called out ESPN in his comments.

"At a time like this, I'm not really on social media as much. I try to stay off it as much as I can. But you see it. ESPN might be on in my house, and there it is. ... The commentary is what it is at this point. We're in the NBA Finals, two wins away from an NBA championship."

It's been a remarkable run for Haliburton and the Pacers. While he was once called the most overrated star in the league, he has continued to defy expectations alongside his team, reshaping the narrative with each win.

