Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry: Statistical comparison of the 2 GOAT NBA point guards

The NBA community is torn on which player is better as the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry debate has been the question for fans as of late. This was the result of Curry's claim about the two of them being the best point guards in NBA history.

While many have agreed with Curry's comment, there are still a few questions that need to be addressed. This time, let's take a look at which player was better in different statistical categories and settle the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry debate.

Scoring

Stephen Curry

Curry: 24.6

Johnson: 19.5

It's known around the NBA that Magic wasn't a scorer during his playing days. In this category, Curry takes the win as he's scored more points. After all, he's the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers.

Assists

Curry: 6.5

Johnson: 11.2

Magic is considered by many as the best passer in the history of the game. Thanks to his height and incredible vision, he was able to make things easier for his teammates during their title runs.

Rebounding

Curry: 4.7

Johnson: 7.2

This one is a given. Magic is 6-foot-9, and Curry is 6-3. In the debate of who's a better rebounder, the taller player takes the win. Additionally, the LA Lakers legend has had more triple-doubles using rebounds.

Steals

Curry: 1.6

Johnson: 1.9

While Johnson is a much lengthier player, Curry isn't far off in terms of which is the better perimeter defender. Johnson's incredible defense gives him the edge in this category.

Blocks

Magic Johnson had 374 blocks in his career.

Curry: 0.2

Johnson: 0.4

Both players aren't incredible interior defenders, but they're able to hold their own at times. Johnson was a better shot-blocker than the sharpshooter, who has 207 blocks in his career.

Based on stats, Magic has the edge on the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry argument.

Accomplishments

Both stars have storied careers, and one of them isn't done yet. In terms of accomplishments, Magic and Steph have collected a great amount of hardware which should be considered in the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry debate.

In the MVP category, Johnson has more with three, while Curry won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 but hasn't added to it. Magic has won more championships as well, with five to Curry's four. Magic is a 10-time All-NBA selection, and Steph has been selected to the All-NBA teams nine times.

The Lakers legend also has 12 All-Star selections, more than the Warriors sharpshooter, who has nine. Johnson has also won the Finals MVP three times, while Curry only has one.

The Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry debate isn't over

The Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry debate on which point guard is better isn't over. Curry's career is ongoing, and he still has a chance to produce more numbers to help his case.

Right now, Johnson has more accomplishments. However, Curry has the ability to take over in the next few seasons. That way, he can end his career with better numbers and more accolades than the five-time champion.

