"Make'em shut the f**k up" - Shaquille O'Neal issues strong advice to Luka Doncic on surviving Lakers' bright lights

One of the reasons the Dallas Mavericks reportedly gave up on Luka Doncic was concerns over his physical conditioning. According to the organization, they attempted to help Dončić shed weight, but he reportedly "ballooned into the high 260s." Because of this, general manager Nico Harrison made the call to the LA Lakers and traded him for Anthony Davis.

In an episode of "The Big Pod with Shaq" released on Friday, Shaquille O'Neal addressed Doncic's weight issue. As someone who was also criticized for his conditioning, the four-time NBA champion had one piece of advice for the Slovenian star.

"I would tell them, 'M-E-S-T-F-U,'" O'Neal said. "Make 'em shut the f**k up."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal revealed that he got the advice from his mother, Lucille O’Neal. The former Lakers star admitted on his podcast that he didn’t handle criticism well as a young player, but his mother told him that criticism can help a person address uncomfortable truths about themselves.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

O’Neal was often criticized for his poor free-throw shooting during his career, including when he was a three-time NBA Finals MVP. The 15-time All-Star had to dominate the game and score more points to compensate. If Doncic lacks conditioning, O’Neal suggests he should fix that.

"He's gonna have to listen to all that stuff. 'Okay, you're not in shape,' you may have to start eating salad, my boy... He does this and he does that. He was at fat camp. Now you just gotta shut them up."

Expand Tweet

The Diesel also commended Doncic for staying classy after the organization that developed him let him go.

Also read: "That's rude" - Cubs star on Luka Doncic's potential $117,000,000 loss due to Mavericks trade

Luka Doncic gets a warm welcome from fans of his new team

Luka Doncic has yet to make his debut for the Lakers, but fans love having him on the roster. He is nursing a left calf strain, which has sidelined him since Dec. 27, 2024. However, since getting traded, the Slovenian star has been with the team.

On Thursday, Los Angeles earned a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors without Doncic. The five-time All-NBA player sat on the bench. During the game, he stood at center court and was welcomed by the team. Fans gave him a standing ovation.

Expand Tweet

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday that Doncic is targeting a debut Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Also read: Mark Williams Scouting Report: Lakers' new lob threat for Luka Doncic assessed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback