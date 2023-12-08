"Make me so mad during draft" - Tyrese Haliburton shuts down critics on his jumpshot with witty take

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has one of the most unorthodox shooting forms in the NBA right now. Haliburton's unconventional style of shooting the basketball has garnered attention throughout his career, but it's never been a significant problem for him so far.

Haliburton has been getting attention for his recent stretch of games this season, especially the games for the In-Season Tournament. Even with his quirky shooting form, the Pacers star has shot 44.1% of his shots from long range.

Upon getting drafted into the league, many have criticized his shooting form. But that hasn't affected his efficiency and is a threat in the league when shooting from long range. Haliburton shared what he felt about how his jump shot has been criticized.

"In terms on jumper and form like that, I don't really buy into 'What's a pretty jumper, what's an ugly jumper,' doesn't really matter to me," Haliburton said. "Cause when Steph [Curry] came into the league, they said his jumper was unconventional as well. They still say that about me.

"I think as long as you put the time into it, have trust in it, the more you can build your faith in your jumper, the better. It’s so overblown, it used to make me so mad during the draft, people were like 'people just gonna block his jumper.' This isn’t a video game. I don’t just press square and dudes just block it in my face.

"It's what works for you... there's no way to quantify or be able to understand guys like you and the work that they put in."

Haliburton may seem like he's having a hard time shooting the ball. But that's where he's comfortable when putting up a shot and it has been working well.

Damian Lillard wants Tyrese Haliburton to be humble

The Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, beat the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the final round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. During the game, Haliburton was showing what he's capable of on the basketball court. In one sequence, he knocked down a long-range three after Damian Lillard made a three-pointer of his own.

In another play, he made a shot and used Lillard's "Dame Time" taunt on the Bucks.

After the game, Lillard was asked about his thoughts on the rising star. He told the media that he respects Haliburton's game. However, he advised him to remain humble, as it could turn things around.

"I’ve also known that when you’re having your moment, it’s important to be careful and be humble... because you just never know how the table turns and it when it’s gonna turn. I respect it. We shook hands after the game. I wasn’t moved by it left or right," Lillard said.

The next matchup between the two teams will be on Dec. 13, 2023, and Lillard could have his revenge.

