"Make both them motherf***er quit": Shaquille O'Neal shuts down Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren's dominance with brutal statement

The difference in the way the game is played during Shaquille O'Neal's era and today's NBA is undeniable. Back then, the game was more physical, with fewer 3-pointers attempted. In contrast, modern teams take more shots from behind the arc, including by big men.

The difference in the way the game is played today was discussed on Thursday's episode of "The Big Podcast." The four-time NBA champion stated that seeing inefficient 3-point shooting is not a good game. He also said that fans want to see dunks and even fights.

This led to the podcast's special guest, Roy Wood Jr., if Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have the potential to change the way the game is played.

"No, and I hate putting myself forward in time but I will make both them motherf*****s quit," O'neal replied. "" (1:04:22-1:04:28)

His co-host, Adam Lefkoe, then interjected to ask him if he'd actually make Wemby quit.

"Yeah, I'mma back his a** and elbow him right in the mouth," O'Neal replied. "You know what he's gonna do all night? Shoot the 3. If you miss' I'mma run right behind you and post. To me any guy that's 7'4", 7'5" that shoot jumpers they don't want that funk."(1:04:30-1:04:49)

O'Neal also explained that if a guy is above seven feet tall, they should make things easy on the interior.

Throughout his career, which spanned 19 years, O'Neal attempted just 22 3-pointers and only made one. Despite that, he was still a dominant scorer and was even the scoring champion twice (1995, 2000). He also finished his career with 28,596 points, which is the ninth-best in the NBA.

Meanwhile, 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren has already attempted 457 3-pointers and has made 169. Victor Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-3, has gone 270-for-797 from downtown. Both guys are only in their sophomore season.

Shaquille O'Neal also claimed that he's better than Nikola Jokic

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't just think he's better than Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, he also thinks he's better than Nikola Jokic. Specifically, he beleives that his 2001 self can outplay the Serbian big man.

He made this claim after Adam Lefkoe asked him what would happen if "2001 Shaq" faced "2025 Jokic."

"I'm getting 40 and they're gonna have to double me," O'Neal said. "He'd probably pick-and-pop and take me all that but he probably in the game a while 'coz after you shoot the 3 I'm running right to the middle of the lane. I'm gonna hit way more 2s that you hit 3s, guarantee you that." (0:19-0:35)

2000-01 was a season after Shaquille O'Neal won his lone MVP award. That season, he averaged 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He was also the league's leader in field goal percentage.

This year, Nikola Jokic is third in scoring (29.8 ppg), third in rebounds (12.8 rpg) and second in assists (10.2 apg). While Jokic isn't as proficient as a shot blocker as O'Neal, he has been averaging 1.8 steals per game.

