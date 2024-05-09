"Makes everything look so effortless"- Miles Bridges' ex-girlfriend and NBA fans applaud Jalen Brunson for battling injury woes and lifting the Knicks

New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson impressed many by coming back and helping his team win in Game 2 of their semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers after getting hurt midway into the game. NBA fans, including Miles Bridges' ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson, applauded his yeoman's work on social media.

Brunson missed the entirety of the second quarter of their game on Wednesday at home after hurting his right foot in the opening quarter. He, however, returned to play in the second half and made up for lost time.

Much like how he's been in these playoffs, he was unstoppable on offense upon his return, scoring 24 of his 29 total points in the second half to help his team to the 130-121 victory to go up 2-0 in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he was doing his thing, Johnson, who had been in a relationship with Charlotte Hornets forward Bridges, raved about the performance of Brunson. She took to X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Jalen Brunson makes everything look so effortless"

Expand Tweet

Others, meanwhile, gave the props he was due, with X user NYK Heel Era (@jthesaint527) saying:

"Please show this man some respect tomorrow"

@BrunsonMuse, for its part, went writing:

"This dude is one of the baddest mfs alive."

Expand Tweet

Still another from X user Gary (@king_garyy):

"Jalen Brunson born to play basketball"

There were some who underscored the significance of what Brunson did.

@PengLuvsYou drew parallelism with that of Knicks legend Willis Reed, who played through a thigh injury and played limited minutes in Game 7 to inspire New York in the win against the LA Lakers in the 1970 Finals. He said:

"JALEN WILLIS PLEASE REPEAT HISTORY"

X user DEV (@simplypoison9), for its part, wrote:

"JB comes back for 2nd half and lead us to a comback win, love it"

For @CtDBodyBag it was simply:

"Very special"

Jalen Brunson happy to have been able to finish Game 2 after getting hurt

Jalen Brunson was happy he was able to return and finish Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers and help the New York Knicks win after getting hurt.

The 6-foot-1 All-Star guard had to leave the game with over three minutes left in the first quarter because of right foot soreness and was made to miss the remainder of the half..

But he came back in the second half and took charge for the Knicks as they battled their way back to win the game.

Following their victory, Jalen Brunson spoke about his return in the second half and how they were able to claw their way to victory.

He said:

"I'm just happy I did [return]. To be honest with you. We found a way."

Adding:

"It start with habits. We talked about doing the little things from Day One. The little things matter which will help you win big games. I think we pride ourselves in that."

Check out what he had to say below:

Apart from Brunson, also stepping up for the Knicks in their Game 2 victory were fellow Villanova alum Dante DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby, who each had 28 points.

Another ex-Wildcat, Josh Hart, had a huge double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.