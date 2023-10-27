“Makes us even more dangerous”: Kevin Durant confident Suns will resolve PG conundrum citing Devin Booker, Bradley Beal's versatile skillsets

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have arguably the most lethal offense in the NBA. The trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and KD himself has the ability to be unstoppable on the offensive end on any given night. According to Durant, the only question the Suns as a team face is the point guard position.

Sportskeeda reporter Mark Medina asked Durant about the different personalities and playing styles the trio brings into the game and if they could complement each other’s game.

Durant was optimistic about them playing together and who would take the PG position. He even said that in the absence of a certified point guard, all three have the freedom to initiate offense, which makes them even more dangerous.

“It’ll be good. The only thing will be, ‘Who will bring the ball up?” That’s just a different part. It’s not as traditional as past teams that we’ve all been on. We’ve had point guards that bring the ball up. Now we can all do it and initiate the offense. That makes us even more dangerous up top.”

After Chris Paul’s trade, which brought in Bradley Beal, the Suns are without a certified point guard. However, except for Durant, both Booker and Beal can play the role of a point guard. In the season-opening game against the Golden State Warriors, Booker scored a team-high and registered nine assists.

While Durant might be true in this particular sense, the Suns have bigger problems to take care of. The defense and the bench are the most concerning areas that must be appropriately addressed.

Kevin Durant leaves Hakeem Olajuwon behind for 12th on NBA all-time scoring list

The fourth quarter between the Lakers and the Suns was nothing short of a thriller. But amidst the deafening roar of the crowd, history was being written and the historian was least concerned about his own chapter.

With 1:30 left on the clock, Durant made a tough basket to put him ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon. He is now the 12th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. After being asked about his personal feat, Olajuwon was the hero of the house.

"My mom had a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid. So that's all I used to hear in the house. It wasn't Jordan, it was Olajuwon in the house, you know?" Durant said. "And so ma, she told me to study [Olajuwon] since a kid, and so really admire his game and his journey as a man and as a basketball player. So it's always amazing to be up amongst the greats."

KD is one of the greatest scorers that the NBA has ever seen. However, his 39-point performance ended in a loss.

Suns are short-handed in Booker and Beal’s absence due to their injuries. However, as soon as they return to the roster, Frank Vogel’s primary concern would be to help the trio gel together.