Malik Beasley drops 5-word reaction as girlfriend Natalia Garibotto bids farewell to blonde era

Malik Beasley's girlfriend Natalia Garibotto has rocked her blonde hair for a long time now. The last time Garibotto put out a picture in darker hair was in December of last year. But it seems like the Brazillian model is making the switch again.

Just over a month after revealing her relationship with the Detroit Pistons star, Garibotto recently announced on her social media that she will be letting go of her blonde look. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley witnessed things live as they transpired.

On Friday, April 18, Garibotto posted a candid solo picture of herself in a green tank top, rocking her blonde hair.

"Currently going back to dark hair, enjoy the last of my blonde era (… for now)," she wrote in the caption.

It seems that at the time she posted the update on her Instagram, Beasley was around her. He quickly commented on the post that she is changing her hair color right in front of him.

"She’s literally going it now 😢😂," he commented.

Beasley's comment on the post

Malik Beasley was previously married to his ex-wife Montana Yao. They had been married since 2020. However, just a day before their fifth marriage anniversary, Yao filed for divorce.

Malik Beasley posed for a snap in matching outfits with girlfriend Natalia Garibotto

The move on from the split from his ex-wife Montana Yao was pretty quick for Beasley. Just a few weeks after his split, Garibotto posted lovey-dovey snaps with the Pistons star.

Beasley also followed up with a series of cozied-up snaps with Garibotto in a matching outfit. Last week, he posted pictures featuring the couple in matching all-white outfits.

The NBA player was seen sitting courtside in an empty Little Caesars arena with Garibotto candidly cozied-up on his lap. In another picture, the couple held hands as they walked in the tunnel.

"wanted to match 😊 how we do?" Beasley wrote in the caption.

Montana Yao filed for divorce from the Pistons star in the first week of March last month. According to the NY Post, in the petition filed in a court in Los Angeles, Yao cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her decision.

This was the second time that Yao had filed for divorce. The last time she filed for divorce was in 2020, when Beasley was seen holding hands with Larsa Pippen in public.

He later apologized to her in a social media post. Beasley and Yao have two kids together, Makai and Mia.

