Malik Beasley reveals eye-watering cost of the most expensive thing he has ever bought

Last year, Malik Beasley agreed to a $2.7 million/1-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Previously, he had signed a four-year/$60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Georgia-born player is worth $6 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Beasley is among the many players who have invested their money in immovable property.

In the “Thanalysis Show” hosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley revealed the most expensive thing he had ever bought. He said:

[00:00:55] “My biggest purchase was my Malibu land for about $3.2 million. I am still finishing up, I changed a few things. You know, the permits in Cali are crazy.”

The Bucks guard also added that his life changed when he had a daughter. He remarked that earlier, he was more about himself. But since his daughter arrived, he has become a family man.

Malik Beasley let D'Angelo Russell know he can

Recently, D'Angelo Russell seemed to have raised heads with his unreal and difficult catch-and-shoot style. In Thursday's win against the LA Clippers, Russell made a high catch-and-shoot three-point shot in clutch time, drawing exclamation from commentators and fans.

Malik Beasley, who is himself a certified lethal three-point shooter, took to Instagram and let Russell know that he has got it. In the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Beasley erupted for 19 points. One of his highlights was the same high catch-and-shoot three-pointer that Russell made.

Beasley reposted a post by the Bucks on Instagram with the caption:

“(D'Angelo Russell) F you mean I got it too!!!!”

Malik Beasley let Russell know he can also shoot

Malik Beasley made five of nine shots from beyond the arc. This season, the Bucks player is shooting a career-high 45.3% from beyond the arc. He is only behind Grayson Allen (47.7%) in the three-point shooting percentage.

Beasley has been averaging 14.3 points per game in the last eight games. He is also draining almost four three-point shots per game for the Bucks. Beasley has shot 46.5% from beyond the arc in his last eight games.